Debora Boyle, left, the Fairfield Glade coordinator for the Protecting the Plateau project, shows how to use T-shirts to make ties for the masks. So far, this grassroots project has made and delivered about 1,400 masks to agencies in the area. “I was a French major, retired preschool teacher and creative artist. Today, I am some sort of project manager with my front porch as a clearinghouse for masks of all levels of completion!” she said.