The Fairfield Glade sewer department is making plans for future growth and needs through its 10-year master plan.
“This updated plan will focus on GIS mapping, putting all of the collection system electronic,” said Bruce Evans, director of the sewer department, during the March 12 meeting of Positively Glade. “Right now, we work off of paper maps, but it can be tedious to go through and figure out where lines are located.”
It will also consider the mechanical and electrical pump stations and capacity of those pumps and identify “pinch points” in the system.
Evans said the Fairfield Glade sewer system includes about 65 miles of sewer lines, mostly low-pressure sewer lines with 4,500 residential grinder pumps and 16 larger pump stations moving effluent to the wastewater treatment plant on Chestnut Hill Rd.
The wastewater treatment plant encompasses 350 acres built around 2002. The lagoon system does not discharge wastewater. Instead, it is a slow-rate land discharge system.
“We do not have a direct discharge to surface water. We spray and drip irrigate,” he explained.
The facility can treat up to 2 million gallons per day, with a current treatment permit for 1.2 million gallons. Average treatment is about 860,000 gallons per day. Permits are renewed every five years, allowing the community club to analyze its use and apply for more capacity, if needed.
In 2013, the department installed a 250,000-gallon drip disposal system. Two years ago, a new sewer force main was installed, doubling the system’s capacity to get wastewater to the treatment facility.
“Now, we have to pay attention and review the capacity of the pump stations,” Evans said.
Possibilities include eliminating the pump station in the area of Village Green mall and installing gravity sewer lines.
The department has been installing diesel pumps to ensure reliable power to the stations, mitigating the number of overflows at those sites and doubling pump station capacity, Evans said. Eight diesel-power pumps have been installed.
Pump stations can be a source of odor, Evans explained. The pressure in the sewer lines must be released to protect the collection system. But the department tries to mitigate that with processes that collect the air in wet wells and uses activated carbon. They are testing a new system at Heatherhurst, and they are monitoring the smell.
The system uses a combination of ozone, water and oxygen, which is more sustainable than activated carbon.
“The trial shows positive results. If you go by Heatherhurst any time soon, call us — we’ll go down there. We have adjustments we can turn up or down,” Evans said.
The sewer system includes a small section of gravity lines, and the differences between the two can cause engineering challenges, he explained.
“The collection system was put together piecemeal early on in the development,” Evans said. “There are spots where we have high pressure in those low-pressure force mains that cause issues with the grinder pumps.”
The master plan will help the department evaluate hydraulics throughout the system and develop plans to relieve the pressure.
The department has installed about 750 new grinder pumps over the past nine years, a sign of the community’s growth.
“Last year was our biggest year in my tenure, with 108 pumps installed,” Evans said.
The master plan will consider the growth rate in the community and help Evans and the community club plan for future sewer system needs.
The community club discharged the loan on the treatment plant last October, leaving the department without long-term debt. Evans said the department has $2 million in sewer funds and was able to complete the drip irrigation system and force main upgrades without taking on additional debt.
The department continues to battle infiltration and inflow — when freshwater gets into the sewer system. Once in the system, the fresh water must be treated with the wastewater, taking away capacity from the sewer system and increasing the cost of treatment.
“We have two guys out there doing inspections for sump pumps and clean water connections to the system,” Evans said.
Evans said these connections — which he said he didn’t consider “illegal,” but “clean water” — consumed sewer capacity and strained the resources to treat wastewater.
“Our goal is to be as sustainable as possible and extend the life of the system. Removing as much clean water as we can will extend the life of the system,” he said. “We spend money like it’s your money, and it is your money.”
