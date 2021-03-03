The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors unanimously approved changes to the club’s sewer policy to charge a sewer availability fee.
“Very few comments. It was mostly questions about what are the fees and exactly how it would impact individual properties. You should be in a position to approve that resolution,” General Manager Bob Weber told the board at its Feb. 25 meeting.
John Wedgworth moved to approve the resolution, supported by Bruce Cox. It was unanimously approved by the board.
The change in the policy ensures that the club recovers the cost of extending sewer service to new areas. In some cases, property owners would pay an availability fee for a sewer line extension requested by a neighboring property owner even if they do not intend to connect to the service. The one-time fee of $1,790 covers the cost of running a sewer line in front of the property.
President Ken Flierl told the Glade Sun recently a 2018 amendment to the club’s Declarations of Covenants and Restrictions allows for a sewer availability fee to be charged all lots served by a sewer extension.
“This is purely an administrative cleanup to bring the policy in line with the C&R changes,” Flierl said in the Feb. 3 interview.
The availability of sewer service could also result in some lots being upgraded in their dues classification. Lots on roads without sewer access currently pay assessments of $59.50 per month. Lots with roads and sewer access are assessed $70 per month.
Resident Nico CearGeo proposed the club start a lot exchange program, allowing current members to exchange an undeveloped lot for a lot that is being upgraded with sewer service.
The club, he noted, owns more than 2,000 lots.
“This lot exchange program would allow and encourage club members that wish to build a home with central sewer access in a more timely manner than their current lot,” he said.
To qualify, the member’s lot must be current on all POA fees and be of an equivalent value. The member requesting the swap would pay all transfer and title fees for both lots.
CearGeo also said the club could help connect lot owners who want an upgraded lot with lot owners who don’t wish to pay the availability fee. In those cases, the property exchange would be a private transaction between the individual owners.
CearGeo presented the lot exchange to the board during its work session on Wednesday prior to the Thursday meeting. The board took no action on the proposal.
