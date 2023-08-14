Fairfield Glade Community Club has canceled Monday's Jake Hoot concert due to severe thunderstorms in the evening forecast.
"We will try to reschedule Jake Hoot at a later date," said a FGCC email blast sent late Monday morning.
The winner of the NBC-TV's "The Voice" was scheduled to go on following the 5:45 p.m. performance of One Country at The Grove amphitheater.
Both concerts were scheduled as part of Fairfield Glade's Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series.
It's the second consecutive week severe weather has canceled the concert series. The Mount LeConte Band performance was scheduled to perform Aug. 7.
