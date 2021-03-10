Join Tennessee Senior Olympics and feel younger, stronger, in better shape, and experience the true joy of competing against those in your own age group.
No matter the skill level, participants will find a culture of encouragement amongst all athletes.
District Qualification was suspended in 2020, therefore all sports are open to residents of Tennessee or those who live within 30 miles of the border.
At this time, Tennessee Senior Olympics is confidently preparing and
planning for the follow-
ing State Finals 2021
dates:
• Golf — June 21 and 22, Two Rivers Golf Course, Nashville
• State Finals — June 25- July 1, Williamson County (all sports except cycling, golf and pickleball)
• Pickleball — Aug. 6-8, Chattanooga Convention Center
• Cycling — Sept. 11, Strawberry Plains (Knoxville)
Deadlines:
• June State Finals — May 7
• Pickleball — July 1
• Cycling — Aug. 27
The events listed will allow athletes to qualify or to be eligible to register for the 2022 Nationals in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
The schedule is still under construction for the June 25-July 1 dates.
Due to the pandemic, organizers are still awaiting confirmation of a few venues.
If some venues cannot be obtained, it will mean adjustments to the draft schedule. Therefore, the schedule will be released once more information is gleaned.
Tennessee Senior Olympics organizers hope to open online registration for the state finals in mid to late March.
An additional detailed registration e-mail blast as well as a mailed postcard will be sent to all athletes once online registration has been launched.
Those who need an entry form may email a request to info@tnseniorolympics.com or call 615-200-8760.
Entry forms will be mailed as a group late March.
The Tennessee Senior Olympics established a Hall of Fame in 2017. Honoring these individuals these past few years has been an exciting and rewarding time for the organization.
The purpose of the
Tennessee Senior Olympics Hall of Fame is to recognize and honor outstanding athletic performances as well as outstanding contributions that have made the organization successful.
The deadline to fill out a Hall of Fame nomination form is March 15.
The November 2021 National Senior Games has been postponed to May 10-22, 2022.
Because of this, the qualifying period for the National Senior Games in Fort Lauderdale has been extended to Dec. 31.
For information, forms and registration, visit www.tnseniorolympics.com. Questions may be directed to info@tnseniorolympics.com or 615-200-8760.
