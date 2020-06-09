N2006P35002C.TIF

Senior Adult Singles are now meeting the second Wednesday of each month in the fellowship hall of Fellowship Baptist Church at 12 Westminster Court, Fairfield Glade.

Meetings are from noon-2 p.m.

All area singles 55 and older and not in a living-together or a serious relationship are welcome to attend. 

SAS is not a dating club, and there are no membership fees. Members meet, eat and discuss a number of topics. 

Those attending may bring snack food to share; coffee, tea, water and snacks are provided. 

Call Sharon at 931-456-0634 with any questions.