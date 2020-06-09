Senior Adult Singles are now meeting the second Wednesday of each month in the fellowship hall of Fellowship Baptist Church at 12 Westminster Court, Fairfield Glade.
Meetings are from noon-2 p.m.
All area singles 55 and older and not in a living-together or a serious relationship are welcome to attend.
SAS is not a dating club, and there are no membership fees. Members meet, eat and discuss a number of topics.
Those attending may bring snack food to share; coffee, tea, water and snacks are provided.
Call Sharon at 931-456-0634 with any questions.
