Fairfield Glade Community Church will be hosting a free community wide event, “Help Me Understand the Aging Brain.” The event is an educational seminar, intended to help those who have become the caregiver of someone with Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s disease is known to cause a slow decline in memory, thinking and reasoning that later destroys these important mental functions. There are approximately 120,000 individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease in Tennessee as of 2020, but the number is expected to grow by 16.7% by 2025, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The same report states that Alzheimer’s disease is the fourth leading cause of death in Cumberland County, which has a 10% prevalence rate of Alzheimer’s.
As a progressive disease, Alzheimer’s has a mild beginning, but eventually leaves the patients unable to care for themselves. Oftentimes, the children or grandchildren of people who have Alzheimer’s are suddenly thrust into a situation where they need to become the primary caregiver to their relative.
One of these people was Marie Moran, who became a caregiver shortly after her mother was diagnosed with dementia, who eventually passed away due to the disease.
“In the beginning, she wasn’t so bad that you had to take care of her day to day, but as it progressed, she forgot who you were,” Moran said. “She’d look at you and say,
‘Who are you?’
‘I’m your daughter.’
‘No, you’re not.’
‘Mom, look in the mirror.’
Then she would look at me. ‘No, you’re not my daughter.’”
“That’s the hardest part,” Moran added.
Moran advised that people become familiar with the early signs of dementia, in order to be better prepared for the situation if it should arise. Some of these signs include memory loss that disrupts daily life, challenges in planning or problem-solving, difficulty completing familiar tasks, confusion with time or place, trouble understanding images or spatial relationships, new problems in speaking or writing, decreased judgment, social withdrawal and changes in mood or personality.
Because many people with Alzheimer’s not only lose their memory but also their sense of judgment and decision-making, caregivers must keep a watchful eye, which includes restricting their access to anything that may cause them to harm themselves or others.
“When someone has dementia, you have to take away the knives, the forks. You have to put locks on the inside of the doors, which is very, very difficult,” Moran said. “When she would get out, she would try to run into people’s garages, pleading for help, because she had no idea what was going on, who you were,nothing.”
As her mother’s dementia progressed, it got to the point where Moran had to keep her locked inside the house all day and night. Even so, her mother would often attempt to leave at night when everyone was asleep. Moran described one such incident where her mother came to the living room fully dressed, ready to leave with her purse and her poodle. After she was unable to open the front door, she left through another exit through the laundry room, completely forgetting to bring both the purse and her dog with her.
She then walked all the way to a busy road alone, where someone in a car stopped and asked if she needed help. Moran’s mother declined, saying that she was only walking to a bus stop so she could shop downtown. This was at approximately 3 a.m.
The police and an ambulance were then called to check her out, and the police found the open door in Moran’s home. The police woke up Moran and her family to pick up her mother, but her mother refused to get in the car, claiming she had no idea who her husband and child were.
“When somebody has dementia, it’s 24/7. You feel like a babysitter, because you’re following behind them wherever they go to make sure they don’t get into trouble or cause trouble for somebody else,” Moran explained. ““It gets to the point where you even have to feed them, just like a baby. You have to do everything for them. So, it’s kind of like a person that’s a shell.”
“It’s a hard thing to see a parent go from being a parent to somebody that you have to babysit, that you have to be the parent to,” Moran continued.
Moran advised that to be a caregiver, one would need to have the patience and stamina to potentially dedicate almost all of their time to taking care of their relative.
“It wears you down,” Moran said.
Those who do not have these things, or the time to, may need to look for other options.
However, these options are not often feasible for most people. The monthly cost for assisted living facilities in Tennessee ranges between $3,018 to $4,500, which can be a major challenge to afford—the 2020 median household income in Cumberland County was approximately $49,423.
“If you’ve been saving all your life and all of a sudden you have to put a loved one in a home, be prepared not to have anything at the end,” Moran said. “For me, my parents gave me so much when I was growing up; I needed to give back.”
Moran will be present at the Aging Brain event, where Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee Cheryl Blanchard will be a featured speaker along with 10 guest exhibitors. The church the event will be at is located at 521 Snead Dr., and the event will take place between 9 a.m. and noon`. Snacks and resource materials are free to attendees.
