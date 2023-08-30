Fairfield Glade First Baptist Church will host a community Medicare 101 symposium at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
The session will be in the fellowship hall of the church at 130 Towne Centre Way. Enter on the portico side of the church.
The event, presented by the team of Upper Cumberland State Health Insurance Assistance Program and Senior Medicare Patrol, will offer the latest information on updates, enrollments and scams.
Topics discussed will include Medicare basics, cost-savings opportunities, fraud protection and all things Medicare.
Preparing for the upcoming 2023 open enrollment period will also be discussed. The annual open enrollment is Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Sara Martin, SHIP coordinator for Upper Cumberland Area Agency on Aging and Disability, will be the presenter.
Martin has been in her position for three years and is knowledgeable on all things Medicare.
Loni Hitchcock is her counterpart at the agency. Loni is the SMP manager for the entire state. Her role is to help educate the community on Medicare fraud and scams.
All members of the community are welcome to attend and bring their questions to get informed on the process and options.
There will be an opportunity to make appointments for individual help and counseling.
SHIP is a national program that offers one-on-one assistance, counseling and education to Medicare beneficiaries, their families and caregivers to help them make informed decisions about their care and benefits.
In addition to SHIP services, many grantees provide SMP services, which help Medicare beneficiaries protect, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse.
No registration is necessary.
Call the church at 931-484-6927 for information.
