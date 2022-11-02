Crossville First Church of the Nazarene will have a free GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar from 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 18.
The church is at 2565 N. Main St. Those grieving the death of a family member or a friend may dread the holiday season.
Thoughts of social gatherings, family traditions and obligations can leave them anxious and overwhelmed.
The sadness can seem unbearable. They may wish they could skip these next two months and go straight to the routine of the next year.
What can you do to lessen the stress and loneliness?
Holidays trigger tough emotions
They can start by learning what emotions are normal and to be expected when facing the holidays without your loved one.
“If you’re feeling overwhelmed as this holiday season approaches, that’s very normal,” advised psychologist Dr. Susan Zonnebelt-Smeenge, whose husband died. “You’re probably wondering how you’re going to handle this and are unsure of what course to take. I want to assure you that you can get through these holidays, and hopefully you can even find moments of joy.”
Zonnebelt-Smeenge said those who know what to expect won’t be rendered helpless as holiday events trigger unexpected emotions.
She suggests they make a point to spend time talking with people who have experienced a past loss and have already been through a holiday season without their loved one. They can help with which typical emotions and emotional triggers to expect. These people can provide much-needed comfort and support.
Creating a holiday plan will help
Another important step in surviving the holidays is to create a healthy plan for the coming season.
“Planning does help you to have a little control, even when you feel totally out of control,” said Zonnebelt-Smeenge.
A healthy plan involves making decisions in advance about traditions, meals, time spent with others, holiday decorating, gift-giving, and commitments.
It’s likely that those grieving will not have the energy or the interest in doing as much as they have in the past.
Zonnebelt-Smeenge advised deciding ahead of time which invitations to accept, and let the host or family member know they might leave early.
Consider whether decorating will be different this year: perhaps a smaller tree or simpler ornaments. And cut back on cooking and baking.
Zonnebelt-Smeenge suggested making a list of holiday traditions, from music to presents to outings. Then decide which traditions will be too difficult without the deceased loved one, which traditions to maintain, and what new traditions can be started this year.
Communicate with family and friends
What’s also helpful in facing the holidays is to communicate specific concerns and needs with family and friends.
People in grief are often tempted to pretend things are fine, especially over the holidays.
“I didn’t want to put a damper on anyone else’s joy,” said Zonnebelt- Smeenge. “So I put on a happy face and tried to be the sister, the daughter, the aunt, that everybody wanted to see. Putting on that happy face was a heavier burden than I was emotionally able to carry at the time.”
Friends may try to “cheer up” the bereaved person or urge them to “have fun” when that’s the last thing they want. Others will avoid them because they don’t know what to say and don’t want to make them feel worse.
Some family members will give wrong advice in a misguided attempt to help.
All of these people likely mean well, but Zonnebelt-Smeenge said they will only end up hurting the person if they don’t communicate what they truly need from them.
As difficult as this may be, it’s important to tell people what they can do to help and what they are doing that isn’t helping. Those who don’t have the inclination to talk to people face-to-face can write their thoughts, concerns, and needs in a letter or email.
What’s important is that they are being honest and gracious in their communication.
In describing the first holiday dinner after she was widowed, Zonnebelt-Smeenge said, “It seemed like no one wanted to talk about my husband. I kept waiting for somebody to bring up (his name). After a while I couldn’t stand it anymore. I excused myself and left and bawled all the way home. Later I decided maybe they were waiting for me to decide if it was okay to talk about him; maybe they were afraid if they said anything, they’d make me feel worse.”
She added, “From that time on when I went to an event, I found a way to let people know I wanted to talk about him and I wanted to hear their stories.”
In the Surviving the Holidays seminar at Crossville First Church of the Nazarene, practical, actionable strategies will be offered for making it through the holiday season.
Participants will view a video featuring advice from people in grief who’ve faced the holidays after their loss.
They will hear insights from respected Christian counselors, pastors and psychologists and receive a Holiday Survival Guide with practical strategies, encouraging words, helpful exercises, questions and answers, and journaling ideas for daily survival through the holiday season.
The seminar offers an opportunity to meet with other grieving people who have an understanding of what the bereaved is going through. They won’t judge or force anyone to share, but will accept them and will offer comfort and support.
“When I went to GriefShare,” said Zonnebelt-Smeenge, “I realized there are different ways to grieve.”
For those grieving, the holiday season won’t be easy; their emotions may ambush them and suck them under at times. But they can choose to walk through this season in a way that honors their loved one and puts them on the path of health and healing.
Call Crossville First Church of the Nazarene at 931-426-6026 to register or find out more about GriefShare Surviving the Holidays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.