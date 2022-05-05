Last week, Fairfield Glade Community Club General Manager Bob Weber announced that Lt. Kate Self was appointed Fairfield Glade Police Department’s interim chief upon Chief Michael Williams’ resignation.
“We are confident that Lt. Self’s background and leadership skills will ensure her success as the Interim Chief of Police for Fairfield Glade,” Weber wrote in his announcement.
Self was sworn in by Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox during Williams’ send-off farewell gathering at the station on April 30.
“I’m truly honored that the Fairfield Glade Community Club and Board of Directors have entrusted me with this leadership role to bridge this gap between Chief Michael Williams’ departure and the new permanent appointment. I know we have a lot of officers here that have a vast amount of experience and anyone in this department could have assumed this role.
“I’m very passionate and I’m very driven to make this department successful. Chief Williams leaves huge shoes to fill and whoever takes that seat definitely has a lot to carry on the legacy that he’s imprinted on this community in this department. I’ve essentially been with him for almost his entire service here and I’ve seen what he’s done and I share the same passion and vision as he does. I hope that with me being as this leader, I hope the community knows that continuity of leadership will still be here. We have a very strong team right now [with] competent and great officers that are dedicated to serving this community.”
She said she didn’t necessarily dream of being a chief, but added that since working at FGPD and being assigned more responsibility, gaining more experience and taking on leadership and administrative roles within the department, she said it became something she wanted to work towards.
“I’m confident in my ability and I’m excited to take on this role,” she said, “because my main priority is ensuring that this department continues to move forward and this community still feels safe and secure.”
Self was born and raised in Fredericksburg, VA. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, to whom she is very close, to be independent and driven and credits her mother for her work ethic.
“She instilled in me and my sister to be very independent and instilled a strong work ethic and being very career driven,” she said. “And I think that’s what has made me so successful in this career is just I’m passionate about it. I love law enforcement. But, also, in everything that I do, I give it all. I don’t like to fail, but I know failure breeds success because you learn from it. I feel like that’s made me a better person and a better officer.”
She was always fascinated with the field of law, crime and enforcement. Her father worked in corrections, as did her great-grandfather. Her grandparents were also in law enforcement.
“My passion for being a servant has always been there, too,” she said. “I always volunteered growing up.”
Originally, she wanted to study forensics and crime scene investigation. Unfortunately, she didn’t get along well with the subject of chemistry. But, still wanting to serve in a related field, she found her calling in law enforcement.
Friends and colleagues jokingly call her “Grandma” because one of her favorite things to do to decompress and de-stress at the end of the day is to solve puzzles — and law enforcement fits right in with that.
“I love puzzles. I like mystery and trying to figure things out,” she said. “I think that’s another thing that drew me to law enforcement is, you know, you never know what you’re going to get and every scene and every incident is a puzzle and that kind of satisfied that part of my brain, too.”
Self grew up either working in the local pumpkin patch or playing competitive sports — which she did nearly year-round — on leagues and travel teams; everything from soccer to field hockey.
She majored in criminal justice and minored in psychology and sociology at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She could have played collegiate sports, but decided instead to focus on her studies. However, she couldn’t let go of her love for sports altogether, so she enjoyed playing rugby there all four years.
“That was a lot of fun. It’s definitely an interesting sport,” she said, then laughed and added, “definitely helped me chasing after bad guys and tackling them.”
To complete her degree, she took an internship with Roane County Sheriff’s Office, bringing her to Tennessee. Before finishing her internship, Roane County Sheriff’s Office offered her a job.
She met a fellow deputy while working at Roane County Sheriff’s Office, who would become her husband. They married, just recently celebrating their eighth anniversary, and when they were expecting their first daughter and promotion possibilities came up, she decided to leave the sheriff’s office and stay home with their daughter for a while before joining the Fairfield Glade Police Department. They welcomed a second baby girl while she continued to serve as an officer at FGPD.
When she’s not working or having an adventure day with her girls, Self is volunteering with their sports teams. Right now, the girls are playing baseball.
“We’re always on the go,” she said. “For most of my life I worked and did sports, and that’s kind of how I am now, I’m working and doing my kids’ sports.”
At FGPD for seven years, she has served in many administrative capacities, including patrol supervisor, special events coordinator, and public information officer. As accreditation manager, she contributed countless hours compiling reports, and data and completing requirements toward having FGPD dual accredited on state and national levels.
Self will serve as FGPD interim chief until a permanent replacement is hired.
As of May 1, Williams became assistant vice chancellor for campus safety and security/chief of police for Tennessee College of Applied Technologies.
“I can’t speak highly enough of Chief Michael Williams,” Self said. “I don’t have words to express the past almost seven years of working with him; not only of him as a leader and mentor but just the process in such a short amount of time of where this department has come from. It’s been such a good experience and I’m so grateful to be a part of it. I’ve learned so much and I’m very proud of where this department’s at.”
With FGPD being such a small department and the atmosphere that Williams created there, Self said they are a family and it makes them want to work harder together.
“I’m really proud of the men and women who work for this department and I’m honored to work alongside of them. And just because I’m assuming this new role, my first priority is being an officer and serving this community,” she said. “With me assuming this role, we have that continuity of leadership, which is great for our moral. I just expect them to continue on as if Chief Williams is still here. And we still serve this community with professionalism and integrity.”
Self said in any supervisory positions she has held that she has always been the type to lead from the front and would never ask an officer to do anything that she wasn’t willing to do.
She said, “I put on my badge and my boots just like them and I will continue to do that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.