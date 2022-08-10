Kate Self was sworn in Aug. 3 as Fairfield Glade police chief.
Self was most recently deputy chief of the Fairfield Glade Police Department, which she joined in 2015.
“We are confident that Chief Self’s background and leadership skills will enable her to be successful in her new role,” said General Manager Bob Weber on behalf of the Fairfield Glade Community Club’s administration and board of directors.
“Please help us congratulate Chief Self on her appointment.”
Since graduating from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Self has been actively involved in law enforcement and community service.
She began her career at Roane County Sheriff’s Office in the Corrections Division. Within a year, she was appointed as a shift commander over five to seven corrections officers and nearly 200 inmates.
She was selected to transfer to the patrol division and attended the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
After graduation, she began to serve Roane County as a patrol deputy.
In her seven years with Fairfield Glade Police Department, Self has held many roles, including accreditation manager, patrol supervisor, special events coordinator, public information officer and lieutenant.
Self has been an integral part of the command staff, leading the team in receiving both national and state accreditation.
The new Fairfield Glade police chief is a Peace Officer Standards and Training-certified instructor. She has been the recipient of several awards including Fairfield Glade Officer of the Year in 2019 and the Cumberland County Hero Award in 2016.
Self is also continuing her professional development by attending The Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command in August.
