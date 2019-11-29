Fairfield Glade Community Club Director of Finance Denise Dickerson presented the club’s budget for 2020.
The guiding principles of the budget were infrastructure improvement, recommended maintenance projects, master plan projects, reasonable dues and fees, and maintaining a capital reserve fund of over $1 million.
Dickerson notes there was an upward trend of home starts and the club projects there will be 95 new homes started in 2020.
There was no proposal for an increase for the Sewer Reserve Fund. It will remain at $30. The debt service will have been paid off in 2019.
The club projects about $467,000 for Sewer Department equipment needs, including money for a potential solar farm if studies show its viability. Another $119,000 has been budgeted for a new sewer pumping station.
Total capital Sewer Department for 2020 is projected at $687,000.
FGCC POA annual home fees are currently $62 per month. The budget asks for a $4 increase which would be a total of $66 for A-tier lots. B-tier lots will be $340 per year and C-lots would be $260 per year.
Trash pick up fees stay the same at $8, with $1 to go to Capital Fund for a new sewer truck.
The dues assessment will be $66 dues plus $30 for sewer and $8 for trash service for a total of $104 monthly for A-tier lots. Those A-tier lots on septic with trash pick up will be $74 per month.
There is proposed $190 increase for Amenity Reserve fees at lot transfers which would bring A-tier homes from $800 to $990. Homes that are B- and C-tier will stay the same.
Dues and General and Amenity cash flow is projected to be about $7.7 million for 2020, rising from $7.4 million in 2019.
Expenses will rise slightly from about $3.2 to $3.3 million.
Operation income before depreciation should be about $4.3 million in 2020. Principal and interest on long term debt will be about $257,000 in 2020. Net cash flow is projected to be over $4.3 million next year.
Capital expenditures and master plan projects are budgeted at $22,819.
G&A Capital fund has an increase in the budget for raised expenses, including a 3.3% wage increase for club employees, as well as new signage and money set aside for club Master Plan projects.
Fairfield Glade Police Department income increased due to Chief Michael Williams securing grant funding and get $850 per officer for recertifications. However, their expenses also increased.
“One of the things I tried to do for the new budget was take some of the expenses that normally will hit other areas, like some would be I.T. equipment and hit the I.T. budget instead of in a department’s budget, so we’re moving a little bit of that,” said Dickerson. “It will give us a better view of how much that area is costing us.”
Total capital budget for FGPD is $84,500.
The marketing budget revenue and expenses have both increased as an employee was moved from the CCC budget to the marketing budget, the wage increase falls to this department and marketing FG’s 50th anniversary for 2020.
The club proposed to budget $120,000 for the year for Fairfield Glade Fire Department. The proposed budget includes $38,000 for a new roof for FGFD station under capital expenditures.
The budget presentation is available for viewing on the club member website at fairfieldglade.cc.
