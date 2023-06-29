Been to The Grove yet?
You don’t know what you’re missing.
The Grove at Fairfield Glade, at 100 Stonehenge Dr., is an amphitheater and biergarten on the shore of Mirror Lake that boasts some of the area’s best musical talent.
Jake Hoot, Carrie Hassler, Melissa Ellis, Memory Road and the Mount LeConte Jug Band are among the acts scheduled to take the stage in upcoming weeks.
All events are weather permitting and subject to change. Concessions open about 30 minutes prior to show time.
The 875-square-foot music venue, with a dance area and state-of-the-art sound system, is a gathering place for neighbors to enjoy concerts, movies, food and other community events.
Resting under the trees on top of the knoll, patrons can enjoy al fresco refreshments on picnic tables in the style of European biergartens.
A smaller stage for solo performers is nearby. The community is reminded that coolers are not permitted at Small Stage events.
Scheduled events include performances that are part of Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series.
June 30
Karaoke with the Garrisons
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 3
Carrie Hassler*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 7
It Takes Two
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 10
Top Tier Band*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 14
One Country
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 17
Soulfissh*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 21
Memory Road
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 24
Double Shotz*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
July 28
Dennis Long
6 p.m.
Small Stage
July 29
Utopia
6 p.m.
Main Stage
July 31
Second Wind Knox*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 4
Mother Legacy
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 7
Mount LeConte Jug Band*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 11
Don & Tommie
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 14
Jake Hoot/One Country*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 18
Cornbread
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 19
Legacy
6 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 21
Run for Cover*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Aug. 25
Melissa Ellis
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Aug. 28
Carrie Hassler*
5:45 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 1
Line dance party with the Garrisons
6 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 4
Soul Soup*
5 p.m.
Main Stage
Sept. 15
Shannon Libby
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Sept. 22
The Bourbon Brothers
6 p.m.
Small Stage
Sept. 23
Autumn Jam
3 p.m. (tentative)
Main Stage
Oct. 15
Cumberland Swing Band
3 p.m.
Main Stage
*Denotes Mirror Lake Blast concerts
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.