Jake Hoot had a tremendous following in Fairfield Glade before he won “The Voice,” and he comes back every year to play for the fans who knew him back then. Hoot will take The Grove stage Aug. 14 as part of the Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series. One Country will open the show at 5:45 p.m.

Been to The Grove yet?

You don’t know what you’re missing.

The Grove at Fairfield Glade, at 100 Stonehenge Dr., is an amphitheater and biergarten on the shore of Mirror Lake that boasts some of the area’s best musical talent.

Jake Hoot, Carrie Hassler, Melissa Ellis, Memory Road and the Mount LeConte Jug Band are among the acts scheduled to take the stage in upcoming weeks.

All events are weather permitting and subject to change. Concessions open about 30 minutes prior to show time.

The 875-square-foot music venue, with a dance area and state-of-the-art sound system, is a gathering place for neighbors to enjoy concerts, movies, food and other community events.

Resting under the trees on top of the knoll, patrons can enjoy al fresco refreshments on picnic tables in the style of European biergartens.

A smaller stage for solo performers is nearby. The community is reminded that coolers are not permitted at Small Stage events.

Scheduled events include performances that are part of Fairfield Glade’s Mirror Lake Blast summer concert series.

June 30

Karaoke with the Garrisons

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 3

Carrie Hassler*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 7

It Takes Two

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 10

Top Tier Band*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 14

One Country

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 17

Soulfissh*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 21

Memory Road

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 24

Double Shotz*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

July 28

Dennis Long

6 p.m.

Small Stage

July 29

Utopia

6 p.m.

Main Stage

July 31

Second Wind Knox*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 4

Mother Legacy

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 7

Mount LeConte Jug Band*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 11

Don & Tommie

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 14

Jake Hoot/One Country*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 18

Cornbread

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 19

Legacy

6 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 21

Run for Cover*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Aug. 25

Melissa Ellis

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Aug. 28

Carrie Hassler*

5:45 p.m.

Main Stage

Sept. 1

Line dance party with the Garrisons

6 p.m.

Main Stage

Sept. 4

Soul Soup*

5 p.m.

Main Stage

Sept. 15

Shannon Libby

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Sept. 22

The Bourbon Brothers

6 p.m.

Small Stage

Sept. 23

Autumn Jam

3 p.m. (tentative)

Main Stage

Oct. 15

Cumberland Swing Band

3 p.m.

Main Stage

*Denotes Mirror Lake Blast concerts

