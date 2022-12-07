After not being displayed in 2020 or 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions, Sharon Hilton’s collection of more than 200 Nativities are again on display in the fellowship hall at Fellowship Baptist Church at 12 Westminster Court, Fairfield Glade.
They can be viewed through Jan. 1, 2023.
There is no charge for viewing; none of the Nativities are for sale.
Hilton started her collection around 1992 while living in Michigan, but she has really expanded it since moving to Tennessee in 2008.
The figurines range in size from almost 4 feet to about 1/2 inch tall, and cost from $1 at a garage sale to “a whole lot more than that!” Hilton said.
She shares them with the church for the public to enjoy as a reminder that “Jesus is the Reason for The Season.”
Public viewing times are 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday; 5-7 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m.-noon Friday; 4-6 p.m. Saturday; and 1-3 p.m. Sunday.
Schools, churches or clubs who would like a private viewing time may call Hilton at 931-456-0634 and leave a message.
