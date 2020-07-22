Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Call 931-267-2243 for more information.
August hikes include:
Saturday, Aug. 1 — Pickett State Park, Jamestown. Five-mile hike on Hazard, Natural Bridge and Indian Rockhouse Trails. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear lot.
Wednesday, Aug. 5 — Cumberland Trail from Stinging Fork Trailhead, Spring City. Short hike: 3 miles in and out; long hike: 6 miles in and out. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle parking lot off Hwy. 127 S., 1 mile south of downtown Crossville.
Wednesday, Aug. 12 — Whites Creek Natural Area, Rockwood. Hike will be 3.5 miles. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Trinity Tabernacle parking lot off Hwy. 127 S., 1 mile south of downtown Crossville.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 — University of Tennessee Arboretum Loop Trail, Oak Ridge. Five-mile loop hike. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Dorton United Methodist Church, 1 mile east of Peavine Rd. on Hwy. 70 E.
Wednesday, Aug. 26 — Rock Island State Park. Hikes include .6-mile Moonshine Trail, 1.6-mile Twin Falls, .5 miles upstream, and 1.5-mile Eagle Trail. Short hike: 4 miles; long hike: 5.2 miles. Both are rated easy. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Tractor Supply parking lot in Crossville.
Saturday Aug. 29 — Big South Fork, Jamestown. Five-mile hike of Rock Creek, John Muir and Tunnel Trails. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Crossville Cracker Barrel’s rear lot.
