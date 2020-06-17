Tennessee Trails Association’s Plateau Chapter has hikes of about 5-8 miles every Wednesday and two Saturdays per month.
Those participating are asked to pack water, snacks, lunch, tick/bug spray and sunscreen.
Check the Plateau Chapter blog at http://ttaplateauchapter.blogspot.com one hour prior to hike time for cancellation or for any other updates/changes to the schedule before hiking.
Instead of carpooling to trailheads, hikers may opt to drive themselves.
Contact hike coordinator Deb Westervelt at plateauhikes@tennesseetrails.org or 931-267-2243 for more details.
July hikes include:
July 1 — Pickett State Park, Jamestown. Participants will hike 5 miles on the Ladder, Bluff, Lake and Island trails. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the rear lot of Crossville Cracker Barrel. Carpool cost is $5.
July 8 — Sinkhole and Boulder Trails — Oak Ridge. The Sinkhole Trail is 1.3 miles, and the Boulder Trail is 1.5 miles. Both trails are moderate. Options include a short hike of 3 miles in and out, or a long hike of 6 miles in and out. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the southwest parking lot of Crossville Outlet Center. Carpool cost is $6.
July 11 — Cumberland Trail Ross Gap Bird Mountain, Frozen Head State Park. Options include a short hike of 4-5 moderate miles in and out, or a moderate to strenuous 7-8 miles of loop or in and out. Start from the Ross Gap Trailhead. Ross Gap is the easiest access point along the crest of Bird Mountain to the Cumberland Trail. Some historic coal mine benches and an old coal mine retention pond can be seen. Just beyond the pond, the trail crosses an old coal road that drops to the left to intersect the England Mountain Coal Bench. Other features are a large mushroom-shaped rock and the thick sandstone layer has created a set of pedestal steps that mark the beginning of a series of sheer sandstone bluffs. It also offers a fine view into Emory River Valley and a shapely arch high in the bluff called Castle Rocks West. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the southwest parking lot of Crossville Outlet Center. Carpool cost is $5.
July 15 — Cumberland Trail Catoosa Section, Peavine Trailhead toward Devil’s Breakfast Table, Hebbettsburg. Options include an easy 4- to 5-mile in-and-out short hike, or a 6- to 7-mile easy to strenuous long hike in and out. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the southwest parking lot of Crossville Outlet Center or at 7:45 from Fairfield Glade Dollar Tree parking lot. Carpool cost is $2.
July 22 — Survival Class: Edible Plants, Grassy Cove. Participants must sign up for this free class. John Ford will teach hikers how to survive if lost in the woods and what plants and roots can be eaten. The class is limited to 14 people, and participants will drive to two or three nearby locations. Ford tries to cover rich woodlands, fields and wetlands. Bring supplies for hiking, as well as an optional field guide, pen and paper. All participants will be required to sign a release form/waiver. Class should last around four hours, not including driving time. Depart 7:30 a.m. from Dorton United Methodist Church. Carpool cost is $2. Call or text 931-267-2243 to register.
July 25 — Melton Lake Greenway, Oak Ridge. Options include an easy 4- to 5-mile in-and-out short hike, or an easy 7-mile in-and-out long hike. The trail follows the coastline of Melton Lake. Depart 7:30 a.m. from the southwest park-
ing lot of Crossville Outlet Center.
July 29 — East Lakeshore, Morgantown, and Sweet Valley Farm Cheese Shop, Pittsburgh. Trailhead is at East Coast Tellico Parkway and Peterson Rd. The 5.1-mile trail follows the Little Tennessee River, and a car shuttle can be done in and out. Hikers should bring a small cooler to hold their cheese purchases Depart 7:30 a.m. from the southwest parking lot of Crossville Outlet Center. Carpool cost is $7.
