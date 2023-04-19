Retired Secret Service agent Angela Witzel will share her on-the-job experiences during the Fairfield Glade Ladies Club next monthly meeting at The Center, 7827 Stonehenge Dr.
Doors open at 10 a.m. May 3, with the business meeting starting at 11.
Witzel will also discuss how she transitioned to becoming the small business owner of The Dogwood Exchange artisan market in Crossville.
Lunch is $18, with options of either a Caprese pasta salad, ham and cheese quiche and grilled asparagus; or a vegetarian option of broccoli-and-cheese quiche and spinach salad.
Dessert for both options will be strawberry shortcake.
The monthly service project is Teens Against Drugs — or TAD. The organization is in need of monetary donations to purchase snacks for their summer program.
They are also in need of games; no puzzles requested.
TAD is part of the Cumberland County Drug Alliance. It educates children, teens and the community on drug awareness and the prevention of drug abuse.
TAD offers numerous anti-drug programs, including early intervention for children up to age 18.
Visit www.tadcenter.com for more information.
Make online luncheon reservations on a first-come, first-serve basis from 8 a.m. Monday, April 24-noon Wednesday, April 26 at ffgladiesclub.com. Those without internet can make reservations by phone from 8 a.m.-noon April 24 by calling 931-200-9749.
Cancellations must be made by 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, to avoid financial responsibility for the meal. Lunch payment may be by cash or checks payable to FGLC the day of the meeting. No credit cards are accepted.
The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, established exclusively for charitable, religious, educational and scientific purposes.
The club’s mission is to provide educational and charitable giving, direct community service and social opportunities for its members.
The club is open to all women living or owning property in Fairfield Glade, as well as former Ladies Club members. Visit fgladiesclub.com for more information.
