Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is incredibly excited and honored to be awarded a $20,000 grant from the United Fund of Cumberland County. These awarded funds will support Food for Kids, Food Rescue, Food Sourcing, Rural Route and Mobile Pantry programs in Cumberland County.
With this grant support, Second Harvest plans to distribute 600,000 pounds of nutritious food in Cumberland County in fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021) - an increase from FY 2020.
“Grants significantly help Second Harvest fund programs and projects to feed the hungry in East Tennessee,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director. “Thanks to this funding, Second Harvest plans to increase its distribution to Cumberland County, and we are so grateful to the United Fund for its support.”
To learn more about the programs that this grant supports, please visit https://secondharvestetn.org/programs/. To learn more about the United Fund of Cumberland County, please visit http://www.cumberlandunitedfund.org/
About Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee
Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, a member of Feeding America, has worked to compassionately feed the hungry since 1982. In FY20, Second Harvest distributed 21 million pounds of food across 18 East Tennessee counties. Through feeding programs and 550+ nonprofit partners, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee provides food to more than 143,000 children, adults and seniors each month. For more information, please visit secondharvestetn.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.