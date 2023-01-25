The Celtic Circle welcomes to public to its next meeting from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of Faith Worship Center at 95 McLarty Lane, Crossville.
During the first hour, Glenna Chernoff will share information and pictures about her trip to Callander, Stirlingshire, Scotland, where she witnessed the recognition of an official Clan Buchanan Leader for the first time in more than 370 years.
After a short break, the group’s official computer tech/guru Ken Baker will expound on several Celtic languages that are still being recognized in their individual countries.
If time allows, Julie Sommers will introduce a couple old Celtic songs that are still sung today.
Parking is available behind the church; enter through the handicap entrance.
Neither genealogy research nor Celtic ancestry is an attendance requirement.
There are no membership dues; a donation jar is by the door for those who want to contribute.
The Celtic Circle meets the first Tuesday of each month.
Other area genealogy-related programs include The Kinseekers at Fairfield Glade, which meets from 1-3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church at 481 Snead Dr.
There’s also the Cumberland County Archives and Family Family Heritage Center at 95 E. First St., Crossville.
Call 931-456-2006 for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.