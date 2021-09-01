On Monday, Aug. 23, 8th District Board of Education member Teresa Boston addressed the third educational forum sponsored by Conservative Americans for Tennessee.
Boston discussed school district structure, budget issues, curriculum standards, Cares Act Funding and the school district’s obligation to follow state and federal regulations regarding education.
She stressed that citizens need to learn about their school district and how it operates and that strong leadership in school district positions are essential to an effective board. Boston emphasized that educators are the education system’s greatest resource and it’s important that they and the school board work together for the benefit of the children.
The next educational forum will be Monday, Sept. 20, featuring retired Criminal Court Judge David Patterson. Patterson retired from elected office in June 2019, but he continues in private practice and teaching at Tennessee Tech University.
He will explain the responsibilities of the judges and the various jurisdictions that include Cumberland County.
All judicial positions serving eight-year terms are on the 2022 ballot.
The public is welcome to join in to learn more about these elected positions to become an informed advocate and voter. Watch for more information on upcoming forums.
