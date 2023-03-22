The Cumberland County Soil Conservation District’s annual tree, plant and shrub sale fundraiser will be April 6-8 in the livestock pavilion at Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Sale hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday.
A variety of trees and shrubs will be available and priced based on type and size. They include bald cypress, buckeye, crabapple, elderberry, fothergilla, hazelnut, mulberry, redbud and witch hazel.
Look for a variety of fruit trees, as well as other trees, shrubs and plants, including hen and chicks, phlox and sedum.
Timely and proper planting after purchase, followed by reasonable care, should result in healthy, beautiful trees and shrubs that will provide enjoyment for many years.
Only good quality items will be available, and all sales are final.
The Soil Conservation District is a nonprofit organization and uses the tree sale to help raise funds for its conservation education efforts and other operating expenses.
Programs include support for high school Envirothon teams, Soil and Water Stewardship Week activities, educational material for schools and college scholarships.
Call the SCD office at 484-5442, ext. 3, or email lynn.carey@tn.nacdnet.net for more information, and visit Facebook for SCD and sale updates.
