From antique cars to food, memory walk to scarecrows, cloudy skies and sunshine, there was something for all attendees to do Saturday at the Plateau Alzheimer’s Tennessee Walk and Scarecrow Festival.
Dogs in costumes, the courthouse corner near Fourth St. and Main St. filled with scarecrow entries, arts, crafts and food booths were enjoyed by a large crowd as the early morning drizzle and grey skies made way for the warmth of a fall sunshine day.
The “Walk to Make Alzheimer’s a Memory” is the state organization’s signature “FUNraiser” with proceeds supporting research initiatives and the families the organization serves. A portion of the funds raised support research locally at The University of Tennessee Medical Center.
From a fun time, the courthouse area was closed to through traffic during the sixth annual Crossville Scarecrow Frestival and Car Show. It was well-attended and a smashing success. Just as successful was the fundraising efforts of teams and individuals.
The day launched with open ceremonies in the gymnasium at the First United Methodist Church were it had been moved because of the chilly morning drizzle That was followed by a host of smaller events in the gym, including refreshments and music by the Last Resort trio.
Rebecca Foster, representing Congressman John Rose who had a conflict, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Jamestown Mayor Lyndon Baines were speakers at the opening ceremony. All talked about how Alzheimer’s has affected their families and people they know.
Also speaking was Lynn Drew, regional director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee Cumberland Plateau.
The pet parade featuring just under a dozen costumed dogs followed and by the time of the kick-off of the annual walk, the goal for this year’s fundraiser was just under the $29,739 goal set.
Marchers decked out in the orange, purple and gold colors of the Alzeheimer’s support organization and team-themed T-shirts then marched from the church to the downtown area where the scarecrow and car show event was held.
Each carried stars with special significance. Orange stars represented those who support Alzheimer’s research and those who are caring for a person with Alzheimers; purple represents those who support the vision of the Make a Memory campaign; silver denotes persons and/or groups who donated $500 or more for research and assistance; and white represents those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Attendees were urged to support their favorite scarecrow or car show entry by dropping dollars and change in labeled cans at displayed at each entry. Winners were declared by the amount of donations collected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Scarecrow Winners:
2019 Feature Scarecrow: Cumberland County Playhouse
Best of Show: Sweet T Cloggers
People’s Choice: Sweet T Cloggers
Family: Deb Cohee, “Remember Mom”
Community: Fair Park Senior Center
Business: Quality Home Health
Education: Cumberland County HOSA
Car Show Winners:
Pre-1950: Bill Sanders
1951-1960: Sarge
1961-1970: Donna Campbell
1971-1980: Robert Barns
1981-present: Mike Sexton
Rat Rod: Steve Soule
Jeep: Maddie Bernabei
Club Participation: Crossville Cruisers
People’s Choice: Donna Campbell, 1970 Duster
Best in Show: Joe Whittenburg, 1966 Chenille
