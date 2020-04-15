The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period March 29–April 4, 2020:
3/31 Meadowview Dr. Theft. A resident reported a designer handbag and miscellaneous items stolen from their car.
Security Tip of the Week
Have you wondered what happened to all the scams? They are still there, but much like the rest of us, they are adapting the way they do business. Here are some things to look out for during these challenging times.
The IRS nor the Department of Treasury will call you and ask for your bank account information to deposit your stimulus check. If you receive this call, it is a scam. If you have not filed taxes and you qualify for the stimulus check they will mail it to you. Anyone asking for this type of information is a scammer. The government does not want your information, they already have it.
Excited about finding a cure for this invisible enemy? Me too! However, no one is soliciting money to do research. These types of calls have already hit our state and it is only a matter of time before they reach our area code. There is no legitimate organization taking donations by phone for research. If you receive a phone call or email, delete it. This is a scam!
Do not click on links in emails regarding information concerning the Coronavirus. These links can download malware and dangerous spyware. If you are interested in information make sure you go to trusted sites you know.
Those who believe they have been contacted with a potential scam should report the incident to local law enforcement or call National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721, with information about any fraud schemes, price gouging or improper hoarding of medical supplies. This will not be tolerated!
Scammers never take a break. It is a true 24/7 operation. You can never be too careful and if you have questions or concerns please call us. There will always be those who want to take advantage of you, so don't trust anyone you don't know or any organization who is trying to convince you to give them your personal information. Stay healthy and safe! Do your part and continue to stay apart!
COVID-19 Hotline 931-484-3900. We will assist our most vulnerable residents in getting essential items if we can find them. We are still here and still working for you!
This is a safe link. Click to see the #TN Stay Apart Video https://youtu.be/Ehd8yOSEJDk.
