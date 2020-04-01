The following incidents have been documented by the Fairfield Glade Police Department for the period March 15-21, 2020:
3/19 Cathedral Drive. Credit Card Fraud. A resident reported a compromise of their credit card. This case is under investigation.
3/21 Forrest View Drive. Vandalism. A resident reported someone hit their mailbox with a vehicle and did not report it.
Security Tip of the Week
Here are a few reminders during this very unprecedented time. Scammers do not care what is going on in the world. Although calls to my phone have slowed, I can only assume they are in a different area code right now. A few tips to avoid being the victim of a scam.
Be alert for phishing and imposter scams that will typically target you online and through email. Don't click on links from sources you don't know and watch out for emails that may appear to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Consumers should also beware of CDC impersonators who may go door-to-door claiming to be from the organization. Report imposters to the police department. This is more in the metro areas but they are still doing it. Ignore online offers for vaccinations. There currently are no vaccines, pills, potions, lotions, lozenges or other prescription or over-the-counter products available to treat or cure Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) either online or in stores. Should the government decide to issue checks or direct deposits, it's important to remember that the government will not ask you to pay anything up front to get this money; no fees and no charges. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security Number, bank account or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer. Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether through charities or crowdfunding sites. Don't let anyone rush you into making a donation. If someone wants donations in cash, by gift card, or by wiring money, don't do it.
We still have our COVID-19 hotline going 7 days a week. If you need anything please call and we will do a no contact delivery for you if you have an underlying condition or week immune system.
The weather this time of year is still unstable. We are cold, hot, warm and cool depending on what time of day. We are in the peak of tornado season. Please remember to not let this pandemic distract you from other dangers such as the weather. Remember to have two sources of information to alert you of tornados. Do not rely on the tornado warning siren. A weather radio is still the most recommended primary source of warnings. Another great source is Reverse 911. Reverse 911 is a system through Hyper Reach that uses cellphones or landline phones to alert citizens of incoming or current emergencies. Go to http://www.cumberlandtn911.org/ and click on sign up for emergency alerts and it is very self-explanatory. It will alert you of a tornado warning in your area. If you don't have a computer you can contact FGPD Admin Clerk Tracie Burgess at the station on Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and she will sign you up.
Remember we are here for you. We can't control the world's problems but we can be a helping hand and a good neighbor during these trying times.
