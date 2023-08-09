With scams in greater abundance these days, the best advice on how to avoid being fooled by them is to remember something we have heard time and time again during our long lives but which is even more relevant today:
“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Fairfield Glade Police Capt. Mark Rosser told an audience gathered at The Center on July 28 to learn how to protect themselves against those unscrupulous thieves who will stop at practically nothing to get money from us.
Another of Rosser’s most important tips, which he emphasized several times to the group of 50 residents, was to avoid giving in to pressure to act quickly when someone we don’t know contacts us by telephone, including a text, or email.
He said we should take time to consider whether that person is trying to trick us, such as by requiring an upfront payment of a fee for something that seems legitimate. He recommended letting a family member or friend know what is happening because they might be able to help determine whether it is a scam.
“Legitimate businesses will give you time to make a decision,” he said.
Rosser said scammers are experienced at trickery because they have done it successfully hundreds – even thousands – of times.
“They have an answer for everything,” he said. “They’re going to make you scared, they’re going to prey on your fears.”
They might go so far as to threaten us with being jailed if we don’t do what they say – and now. Obeying them almost always involves giving them information such as a credit card number or anything else they could use to steal from victims afraid of getting in trouble with the law.
These were just some of the many pieces of advice and warnings offered in the program that was co-sponsored by the Police Department and Fairfield Glade Neighborhood Watch Coalition. This was the second consecutive year the program was offered to Glade residents.
Evelyne Kornreich, a Neighborhood Watch member and counselor with the Tennessee State Health Insurance Assistance Program, spoke on how to avoid becoming a victim of Medicare fraud and other medical scams.
She said medical fraudsters want personal information about our identity, such as Medicare, Social Security and driver’s license numbers, or access to our finances. They could use any piece of information – no matter how insignificant it might seem – to try to scam us.
“We tell people if somebody calls you out of the blue, do not give them any information,” she said. “You don’t know who they are, and they could tell you they are from whatever organization, but it doesn’t mean that is so.”
Kornreich said we should beware of anyone claiming to be contacting us from a government service and asking for financial information.
“That’s a scam,” she said. “That is not a government agency.”
She also suggested keeping detailed records on medical procedures so that we can detect scammers who say we have an unpaid bill for a procedure we never had.
Kornreich pointed out a motto by Senior Medicare Patrol, which helps senior citizens prevent healthcare fraud: Protect (yourself), Detect (fraud) and Report (it).
Carrying on conversations with strangers on the phone or communicating with them through email or texting is like an invitation to being tricked – with potentially damaging financial consequences.
Some people who by their nature treat others with courtesy often allow a caller to keep them on the phone for long periods even though they eventually might suspect something isn’t quite right. As one woman in the audience asked: “If you get a phone call you feel uncomfortable with, can you just hang up?”
That’s probably not a time for courtesy. Rosser’s answer was quick and succinct: “Absolutely.”
As another old saying goes, better to be safe than sorry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.