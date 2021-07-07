Among the many things Charles Lowder has accomplished in his life, he can now add becoming a centenarian to the plume of feathers in his cap.
Born on June 22, 1921, Rev. Charles Homer Lowder was surrounded by Fairfield Glade Community Church congregants, family, friends and neighbors who came together in celebration of the milestone at St. George Marina pavilion on his actual birthday, Tuesday, June 22. The church also threw him a celebration after their Sunday service on June 20.
“I think too much is being made of it,” Lowder said. Then he added, “Well, I guess 100 only comes around once in a while.”
Copies of “The Party Times” newspaper were given to guests, made up for Charlie’s 100th birthday with world news, events and happenings from his birth year. His daughter, Mary Dove, thanked everyone for coming and for the party organizers, Ed and Carol Peplindski and Buzz and Daisy Nuse, and others who helped make the day special.
“I want to thank everybody for coming and for being such good neighbors and such good friends of my dad,” she said, with tears of gratitude.
Mary introduced Charlie’s nephew, Gavin Lowder, who came in from New York with his wife, Sandy, just especially. Gavin gave a brief history of his beloved uncle’s life and all the amazing things in it.
Charlie’s father worked for the railroad in West Virginia. Charlie grew up hunting as a boy. Before he was six years old, he shot himself in the leg, nicking his femoral artery. In 1932, his father was killed on the job at the railroad and the family moved quite a bit to Virginia, West Virginia, Florida and back again.
Gavin said he asked his uncle how he’d gotten into the ministry, and said, “It was not a straight path. You’d be amazed at how many places this guy went between the time he was in high school… finally, he found the light of his life, Aunt Gerry. When he was 29, they got married… from that point on, this call that he had for the ministry, back when he was a little nine-year-old, finally took hold and he found his life’s work and pursued it.”
Charlie became an ordained pastor in 1954. He served the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Oconomowoc, WI, for 20 years and still has a lot of friends there, many of whom sent birthday cards for the big day.
“Those folks still remember him very well,” Gavin said. “Women love him because he’s so darn cute.”
Interestingly enough, there was another Charles Lowder who shared Charlie’s birthday, born 101 years before him. Charles Fuge Lowder, born in Landown Crescent, Bath, England, on June 22, 1820, was a priest of the Church of England and founded the Society of the Holy Cross for Anglo-Catholic priests.
If that doesn’t ring a church bell, not much will.
Charlie and Gerry had three beautiful children together, raised their family and kept watch over their flock.
“We just hope we get the same genes in the gene pool,” Gavin said.
All those who know him clearly adore him. He amazes them all, challenging his golf buddies’ best golf game with his long drive, walks his daily miles, holds fast to humor, and his acuity is as sharp as a tack.
Gavin opened the floor to Charlie to share some pearls of wisdom.
On the subject of longevity, Charlie grinned and said the secret to a long life was, “Don’t die,” getting roaring and rolling laughter from the crowd who gathered to share the special day with him. He said if he knew it was going to be this much fun, he’d have turned 100 sooner.
“If you want to know what I really think about this, you’ve got to choose parents with the long life gene,” he said. “If you can’t do that, then the best thing to do is working with what you’ve got and what you get.”
Charlie went on to advise that you have to live with faith.
“Life is a gift. We haven’t earned it or anything, we just received it,” he said. “Live with the feeling of thanksgiving. I’m grateful for each day that comes and for the opportunities we have to make a difference in the world and meeting people who are on the same journey as you are.
“Keep busy. Keep going,” he said. “I’m happy each day when I get up. At least I’m vertical.”
As an avid walker who gets his miles in every day, he also advised his friends to exercise, not to eat too much and watch out for fat and sugars.
Charlie blessed the birthday meal.
“Alive or dead, we are always in Your care,” he prayed, thanking God for the gorgeous day and gathering the many friends and family He brought together for his birthday.
The birthday dinner was followed by a few presentations. Charlie was also presented with a “Player of the Century” plaque from Fairfield Glade Director of Golf Jeff Houston for being the first player to play the course at 100 years old.
They played the number one song from 1921, “Wang Wang Blues,” and then Buzz Nuse provided some live entertainment with the new intro he wrote all about Charlie to lead into the “Happy Birthday Song,” where everyone chimed in to sing a little “Lowder.”
Happy 100th, Charlie Lowder.
