Talented saxophonist Joseph Ransom Rice celebrated the wonderful milestone of joining the ranks of centenarian with his son, Ransom, and his many friends and neighbors at Good Samaritan Society-Fairfield Glade on Oct. 18.
“Some of you may not know that my oldest son here has a birthday the same day that I do,” Joe said, indicating to Ransom who was Joe’s 27th birthday present. They’ve shared their day and their name ever since.
Terri Utsey and Phil Cianco performed jazz and blues numbers to the crowd of party goers.
“Party. Party. Yeah,” he said. “I was talking to one of my daughters and she said, ‘Well, you always were a party animal.’ I said, ‘I played for more parties than anything,’ because I was active in music.”
He said not much has changed since he was 90, except adding a few more great-grandchildren.
He and his late wife, Jean, had 8 children and 27 grandchildren. He’s lost count of how many great-grandchildren.
“I think I can’t keep up with the great-grandchildren,” he said. “There must be about 10 of them now.”
“For some reason I’ve stuck around. I’ve been lucky,” he said. “I’ve had a few jolts here and there, but who doesn’t?”
With his balance issues, he gave up playing golf and driving about six months ago, because he didn’t want to depend on others to help him.
“I think what keeps me going is my music,” he said.
Joe was born into a family of doctors and musicians. His father, Dr. Imas Pryor Rice, was the superintendent of the Spring Brook sanitarium, treating thousands afflicted with tuberculosis during his career. The good doctor passed away from pneumonia at the age of 47, when Joe was just 13 years old.
Joe said he started playing the saxophone in the third grade.
“It was a mistake,” he said, laughing. “I should have started with the clarinet.”
When he was a freshman in high school, he joined in with other players.
“We used to play for parties and school dances,” he said. “The union got after us and made us join. So, I made acquaintance with a lot of older fellas and I was able to play by ear. I could play all their tunes.”
He graduated from Marmion Academy, an all-boy Catholic Benedictine military school, in 1940.
One time, when he was in college, he was playing at an Elks Club stag party.
“They had some girls there. Before the party started, we were rehearsing with the girls. And I said, ‘Boy, is she conceited that she had us play all these different choruses. I didn’t realize she was a stripper,” he said, belly laughing. “Well, the boys at the Elks Club they had to have a party. So, that was my indoctrination to what goes on at the Elks.”
He was in the Army Specialized Training Program for two years while getting his education. After three years of college, he went into Army basic training and was accepted to dentistry school.
He said, “My family were all in medicine of one kind or other. I thought of medicine, but I decided there were too many sad occasions that you had to face in medicine. So, I thought I would enjoy dentistry.”
He and Jean were high school sweethearts and were married in 1947.
“My wife was a pretty gal,” he said.
That same year, he started his private dental practice in Aurora, IL. They bought their first home, a bungalow, and were expecting their third child when he got called back into the service during the Korean War, from 1951-’53.
“It was upsetting for the whole family, but it turned out to be a good experience,” he said.
He closed his dental practice and they sold their bungalow while he served at an Air Force base in southern Illinois.
“It was either enlist or be drafted,” he said. “So, I enlisted in the Air Force, and served as an Air Force dentist.
“When the two years were up, they tried to get me to reenlist and make me go permanent,” he continued, “but I decided it was a tough life for a wife and a family to be traveling around. So, I went back to private practice.”
They bought another home and settled back down in Aurora. Joe opened another private dental practice. The kids went to the nearby Catholic school, then his girls attended Madonna High School and the boys went Marmion, the same military academy he attended.
“That was pleasant,” he said. “I was a little anxious with so many kids, how they were all going to get through college, because I said, ‘What I do for one, I’ve got to do for the other.’”
One of his daughters asked him why he didn’t send her to a private school, and he made the joke that she wouldn’t have met her husband otherwise. He speaks so warmly about his kids, grandkids and great-grands. They are his pride and his joy.
“There’s so much to talk about when you’re talking about family,” he said. “We had three boys and five girls.”
He told some of their family stories, starting with his son Craig who was what Joe described as “Mr. Everything in high school.” He won a scholarship to Yale University, but the summer before he was supposed to enter his first year at Yale, he had a diving accident and broke his neck. For a while he was paralyzed from the neck down. Miraculously, he recovered well enough to be able to walk out of the neurosurgical unit in Fargo, ND, after four months.
“But, there’s not much that he doesn’t tackle,” he said. After Yale he went to Notre Dame Law School where he met his future wife, got married and had two daughters.
He continued talking proudly of his children and grandchildren, their successes, their triumphs and their ambitions.
“You start telling stories and start talking about the kids and you can go on forever,” he chuckled. “We were blessed with some great kids and great grandkids.”
He hasn’t had the opportunity to meet some of the latest additions of great-grandchildren yet and was looking forward to being introduced to the newest family members.
“There’s a couple of the great-grandchildren I haven’t met. So, I’ll be anxious to get to meet them,” he said. “I may have to play a couple of tunes on the sax.”
He remembered when he and Jean first moved to Fairfield Glade, they brought their big 100 horsepower fish and ski boat that he said was a little big for the lakes there. Their first day on the water they caught a big bass.
They were married a few months shy of 60 years when Jean passed away.
His story, as beautiful as it may be, is not without loss. He is the last of his siblings, and has suffered the losses of one of his beautiful daughters, his wife and a young granddaughter.
Still, he holds firm to the joy his family adds to his life.
“I have nothing but good memories,” he said. “And it does me well to hear my kids say, ‘We were pretty darn lucky… We were sure lucky to be brought up in a household that you and Mom made for us.’”
He used to play in a quartet in Fairfield Glade on the weekends. They made one recording at the studio in Crossville.
“In fact, today, if it wasn’t for the music, I’d be bored as hell,” he laughed.
He had to give up playing in the community band because he had a few falls due to his balance issues and took a couple of nasty spills. Now, he has a walker.
“Other than that, I’m in top shape,” he said.
He still plays for sing-alongs for the community members of Good Samaritans Society-FG once a month with a few other musicians.
“So that’s the story,” he said. Then, pointing to his saxophones, he added, “These are my weapons.
“It’s been an interesting life. You stick around for many years, something’s gotta happen. I’ve been pretty darn lucky.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.