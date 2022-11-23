Recently, the Tennessee Bluebird Society held its statewide annual meeting in Fairfield Glade for the second year in a row. There was lots of information shared on how to properly build, install, and monitor bluebird nest boxes.
All of the local bluebird clubs across the state maintain “bluebird trails”, which is a series of three to 50 nest boxes in public places like a park or golf course that are monitored weekly during the nesting season, which is April through August.
These trails produce many broods of mostly bluebirds and tree swallows. Boxes that are checked regularly are more productive than unattended boxes. Sometimes, a little human intervention is needed to give the birds a hand. Last summer, a few individuals had success with this.
Heidi had a bluebird nest box right outside a window at her house. One day while she was ironing in front of that window, she realized that she hadn’t seen the bluebird parents bringing food to the babies for quite a while. The babies were chirping for food and peeking out of the entrance hole of the box.
On looking inside the nest box she saw that one of the four babies was missing. Watching again from inside, she noticed that a blue jay was landing on the roof of the bluebird house. She checked again, and this time only one baby was in the box. Apparently, the blue jay was reaching in, and grabbing the babies and pulling them out. Blue jays, crows, and other birds will sometimes eat baby birds or baby rabbits if the parents aren’t around to protect them.
Heidi acted fast. She put the remaining baby in a box and called me. Because she monitored the bluebirds regularly, she knew that that baby was eleven days old. I checked around and found another monitor who had eleven-day old babies.
We took the lone baby and placed it in the other box with four babies the same age. The parents immediately accepted their foster child. A week later, five babies, four originals and one adopted, all fledged safely. This procedure only works if a foster baby is the same age as its “cousins”.
Another incident happened when a tree swallow had a nest only partially completed when she laid an egg on the bare wood bottom of the nest box. That was a recipe for a nest of broken eggs. Lynne, whose nest box it was, fashioned a full nest out of dried grass and placed the egg safely on the new soft surface. Five days later there were another five, white tree swallow eggs on the new nest. A few weeks later, everyone fledged safely.
Tim and Diane checked on the bluebird babies in their nest box on one of the hottest days of the summer. They noticed that the five babies were looking very lethargic and panting heavily. They checked a little later and one baby had died and the others seemed obviously very overheated. The remote “Blink” camera showed that the temperature in the nest box was over 100 degrees.
Tim and Diane took the nest with the babies and placed it all in a big bowl in their air-conditioned house. Soon, the babies began to perk up and quit panting. Since birds don’t eat at night, they kept the babies in the cool house until morning, when they put the nest and babies back in the nest box outside. The parent birds immediately brought insects to the babies and they ate hungrily. They know this because they watched the action live on their phones from the wireless camera. Another success story, and all of remaining babies fledged about two weeks later.
Normally we don’t know what goes on in a bird nest or in a nest box. There are many predators that need to eat, plus diseases, parasites, cold, heat, and rain that together make living out in nature a dangerous place.
Often it is best if humans don’t try to intervene when it comes to Mother Nature. But sometimes a little help makes everyone feel good about the outcome. These were certainly three feel-good outcomes.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.