The Fairfield Glade Women’s 18-Hole League is excited to host its 47th annual Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament July 10-12 at Heatherhurst Golf Course, Crossville.
This tournament benefits House of Hope, The Imagination Library and Cumberland County Schools Family Resource Center, with the 2019 event raising more than $10,000 for these charities.
More than 200 women from all over Tennessee and other states, including Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York and Ohio, have participated in this event.
This event would not be possible without the generous support of community sponsors. Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or who wants to suggest a person or business to be contacted for sponsorship may call Sponsor Relations Chair Linda Amis at 248-802-0990.
The Women’s 18-Hole League welcomes and appreciates each woman who participates in this event.
The $140 entry fee includes a participation gift, an opening-night dinner reception with prizes and a silent auction, homemade breakfasts and clubhouse lunches on both days, two 18-hole rounds of golf on two beautiful courses, and cash prizes for each of six flights.
Entrants must have a USGA handicap index with seven rounds of play posted in 2020. Look for the event application form to be online soon at http://ladiesinvitational.blogspot.com/,
Contact Registration Chair Georgeia McCann at 931-250-7545 with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.