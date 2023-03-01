The Fairfield Glade Member-Member Golf Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 12-13.
An opening reception will be at The Center from 4-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Those wishing to participate are encouraged to mark their calendars now and secure a partner of the same gender who is also a member of the Fairfield Glade community.
Entry forms will appear online and will be accepted starting mid-April.
Entry forms are for a team event and must be filled out by two partners.
If a partner drops out for any reason, the participating partner must reapply with a new entry form.
The entry fee of $165 per person provides two rounds of golf, two lunches, prize money, the Friday night reception and more.
Golfers who do not get into the tournament because the rosters are filled will receive a full refund.
The planning committee is looking forward to another fun-filled weekend in August.
Be sure to enter April to ensure registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.