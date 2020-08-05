Sarah McCaghren Archer, of Lake Tansi, has led a colorful, richly historic and hard earned life with sincere concern for her fellow man and an enviously humorous style.
“When you go through something like this and you’ve never been through it, you can’t know,” said Archer. “Your situation will not be like mine was and mine won’t be like yours will be. But, there’s some comparisons and some things you need to know: do it while you can because you’re not going to come back and go through this life again. You can’t grind no meal because the water’s done run down the creek.”
Archer was born a sharecropper’s daughter in Reardon, AL.
“It was rough,” said Archer. “It was during the Depression.”
The inflections of her voice denote her unmistakable bluntness that she was not only acknowledging the fact that her primary existence occurred during the Depression but that the Depression was indelibly a part of her as a person.
“It was rough,” she said again. “But it gave me some character; survival – survival instincts.”
Her father was a carpenter and helped build K-25, the largest of the facilities erected during the establishment of the Secret City of Oak Ridge as an impending Second World War loomed overhead. Because he was a carpenter by trade and understood that there was work to build the Secret City, Archer’s father came to Tennessee to work.
Several from the same Alabama community moved together to Harriman. From the high security of Oak Ridge to the ordered silence between employees, Archer warned, “You didn’t tell anybody anything. You still don’t. I mean, there’s stuff I got to die with.”
Even with all the security measures, Archer expressed disappointment as she said, “Then we let them steal the trigger in New Mexico. They stole that trigger out there that we used on the A-bomb.”
She was referring to the incident that led to the writing of The Great A-Bomb Robbery by Bob Considine in 1951.
“When I went to work at K-25, we had to read that book and know any answer that we might be asked by somebody in charge,” Archer said.
Archer worked at Y-12 in February 1954, before she worked at K-25, the building her father had helped build. “[The book] tells you why what they tell you, you need to keep your mouth shut.”
Nursing was what Archer was called to do. A registered nurse, board certified in occupational health, she’d served as a cadet nurse in 1944 during WWII.
“That’s a military service except it was run by U.S. Public Health Service,” said Archer. “We’re not veterans.”
The U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps was a federal nurse training program from 1943-’48 that became the first integrated uniformed U.S. service corps and was the brainchild of The Bolton Act. The Bolton Act — named for congresswoman, philanthropist, educational initiative enthusiast and nursing advocate Francis Payne Bolton — called for women to take advantage of the federally funded nursing training program to fill the urgent need for nurses and serve in hospitals, military or civilian, and provide care in communities where soldiers and veterans were recuperating from their injuries sustained during their war time service.
Cadets were given tuition scholarships, monthly stipends and covered educational payment fees, books and uniforms.
The Bolton Act declared that student nurses had answered their country’s call to serve in nursing which proved not only a necessity but instrumental in the career of nursing throughout and after the war. The nursing students were required to complete their education within 30 months and pledge to serve in “military or essential civilian nursing throughout the war.”
“That was back when the war started, they realized that they were going to need some people when these people come home,” Archer explained. “This was federally paid for these students to go, but I’d already entered. I had applied for it and I got accepted. You do two and a half years where you train and the last six months you go to a military installation and be ready to take care of the people coming back and the ones in the community who still needed [care].”
“When the war was over, they discontinued [the Cadet Nurse Corps] where I was training,” said Archer. “So I didn’t go away for the last six months I just stayed where I was. I was in Birmingham. I could have gone to Montgomery and finished it there. So, I just let that ride and stayed on to finish it. It’s now the University of Alabama School of Nursing but it was Jefferson-Hillman Hospital when I entered.”
Archer donated her Cadet Nurse uniform back to the school for the museum. By 1949, she went to work in Decatur, AL, and was featured in “The Alabama Nurse” publication of the Alabama State Nurses Association as the cover nurse while she was employed at the Decatur Clinic in Decatur, AL.
She married George R. “Dick” Archer in 1950 and lived in South Texas while Dick farmed and Sarah worked for a doctor’s office and practiced public health nursing on the Texas-Mexico border.
On a visit to her parents’ house in Alabama, she met with a engineering project manager who had graduated high school with Archer’s brother. His parents lived nearby to Archer’s parents and happened to be visiting at the same time. He was working with engineering firm out of Birmingham and informed Archer he needed nurses in Oak Ridge. Before she agreed to go, Archer insisted that her husband would have to be able to get a job there, too.
“[He can do] anything, he’s a lineman by craft, he’s had college enough, he’s in chemistry, he can do anything and he was a whiz at math,” Archer had told the project manager confidently.
In February 1954, the Archers were working in Oak Ridge, Dick in the time office and Sarah as a nurse at Y-12.
“When they realized what they had [in him] in the time office they moved him to the superintendent’s office,” Archer said.
A Red Cross nurse since 1951, she took the civil defense course and taught home nursing. She made a point to continue with her post graduate work adding more knowledge and more experience from both the University of Texas and the University of Tennessee.
After working in Oak Ridge at Y-12 and K-25, Archer went to work as a nurse for TVA at the Kingston Steam Plant in 1968. Archer won several awards and accolades, including the 1978 Schering Occupational Health Nurse Award and was named the 1978 Tennessee Nurse in Action. A resolution in the Tennessee State House of Representatives recognized Archer’s many accomplishments based on her outstanding contributions to the community.
She was also only the second person to receive the Martha E. Finney Award of Excellence in Nursing in 1985. Martha E. Finney was the “Great White Mother” of the 90 nurses at TVA. She oversaw all the nurses there and as Archer described, “She was the epitome of Florence Nightingale.”
She also served on the Tennessee Board of Nursing because, as she said, “Well, my signature would look just as good on that diploma as it would anyone else’s. I’d just work my way to it.”
She was vice chairman of the Tennessee Board of Nursing, served on every committee of the Tennessee Nurses Association and as a member of its Board of Directors, raised money and helped start a clinic at a coal mine in Kentucky and helped instigate an initiative to help addicted nurses get off drugs.
“I just tried to help nurses and my fellow man,” Archer said. She was featured as “Wonder Woman: Sarah Archer, R.N.” in the December 1978 TVA Powerhouse publication. To illustrate her nursing style, the Powerhouse publication printed how she treated her patients with a comfortable round of jest. The article quoted a patient as warning Archer, “I might holler, Sarah,” and she responded, “Don’t. I kick those that holler.”
While working and pursing her life’s calling, Archer also had two handsome boys born 19 months apart to the day.
Her son Richard was born on Friday the 13th in February and John was born Monday the 13th.
Because Dick, who was one of eight children, was born as his grandparents’ 13th grandchild, Archer said, “He was my black cat.”
Nursing from WWII to the end of the Cold War, Archer poured herself into her family, boards, committees and work. She touched so many lives, healing as she went.
And her fantastically funny, salt-of-the-earth attitude is a living testament to the old adage that laughter really is the best medicine.
