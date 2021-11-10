Bells will be ringing again this year for the Salvation Army kettles.
Proceeds fund the Children’s Christmas Program in Cumberland County of food, clothing and toys.
Volunteers are needed; bell ringing will begin at Fairfield Glade Food City on Nov. 19 and continue every Friday and Saturday until Christmas.
Volunteers will also ring bells for the kettle drive on Thanksgiving Eve and Christmas Eve.
Those wishing to volunteer in Fairfield Glade are asked to call Len Stark at 931-248-1760.
Volunteer bell ringers for other locations in Crossville are asked to call Norma Phipps at the Salvation Army Unit at 931-788-3414.
