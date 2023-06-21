As Roberta Dean walks through the parking lot at Food City in Fairfield Glade on her way to shop for groceries, she’ll stop and salute Old Glory that waves high above in the breeze there.
It’s a curious sight for some people, such as those who one day asked her what she was doing.
Her reply was a simple, obvious matter of fact.
“I said I’m honoring my country,” she said proudly.
“I can’t help it. I stop and I salute that flag,” said Dean, a retired Air Force colonel who was one of two main speakers at a Flag Day celebration June 14 at Fairfield Glade Community Church, where both are members.
Dean recalled that during her childhood years when she attended Veterans Day parades, her mother would tell her to stand at attention when the veterans passed with an American flag.
“And I did,” she said. “I learned to respect that flag right then and there.”
Dean, who flew jets and helicopters, during her military career, suffered injuries while on a mission to rescue a squadron of Army Rangers in Afghanistan when her helicopter was hit by enemy fire and crashed.
She understands the risks that those in the military take with their lives. They come with the job.
“I didn’t do anything more than any other veteran out there that served this country,” she said, referring to the many veterans in the audience of about 75 people.
Dean said she knows that when she dies, a folded U.S. flag will be on her coffin.
“And that will be enough recognition for me.”
Dean said she now helps young people get into the military, including one young woman who said she wanted to be a pilot. Dean told her what she needed to do to become one.
“The last I heard she was a pilot. We need more women pilots,” she said to applause.
Ret. Army Brig. Gen. Frederick Wong, who served two tours of duty in Vietnam, gave a history of Flag Day. He said the flag has retained its significance through the years as representing the entire nation.
“When you take your flag out to fly it, hold it carefully,” he said to the audience. “You’re holding the whole country in your hands.”
The Flag Day observance began at 8 a.m. when members of the church raised U.S. flags on poles on church property along Snead Rd. They are casket flags donated by widows, widowers and parents of veterans. Attached to the flags are tags that bear the name of the veterans and their years of service.
In addition to the primary speakers, the afternoon service included patriotic music by the Plateau Brass Quintet of Cumberland County Community Band; welcoming by church member Linda Eppelheimer; invocation and benediction by James E. Janecek, senior pastor of the church; presentation of the Colors by the Cumberland County Young Marines, who also led the Pledge of Allegiance; lowering and folding of the church’s U.S. flag by members of the Marine Corps League of Cumberland County; and closing remarks by church member John McArthur.
