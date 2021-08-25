On Sept. 18, the Fairfield Glade Rotary Club will host their fifth annual Music Festival at The Grove from 2-6 p.m.
This is a fundraiser so tickets are required ($15 in advance and $20 on the day of the event).
At 2 p.m., Nashville-based singer/songwriter duo Towne will take the stage. They have entertained crowds all over the country with their perfect harmonies and stories. They have been a fan favorite at Crossville’s Grinder House Coffee Shop many times. Check out their music at www.townemusic.com.
The feature act for the day will be Sail On from 4-6 p.m. Performing all of the classic hits of the Beach Boys, plus some treasures from the brilliant extended catalog, Sail On faithfully recreates the soundtrack to an Endless Summer.
The timeless songs of surfing, cruising, dancing and dreaming are brought to life for all ages and anybody who wants to have “Fun, Fun, Fun.”
Put on those beach clothes and reminiscence to the some of the greatest songs of the past. For a preview of their music, watch their promo at youtu.be/MVPHVML9WNU.
Regular beer and craft beer will be available for purchase along with four food trucks: Smokin Paws BBQ, Tacos Guadalajara (Mexican variety), Bunnz (enjoy their Chicago-style hot dogs) and Upstate Pizza. Bring chairs and be prepared for a wonderful event.
A special thanks to Dave Kirk, Zurich Homes and Cumberland Eye their sponsorship.
Tickets are available at the Fairfield Glade Center, First National Bank of Tennessee on Peavine Rd., Christy’s Pub Grub, from any Rotarian or facebook.com/fgmusicfestival.
This is a rain-or-shine event with no refunds.
If you have any questions, contact Jack Williams at 931-210-0543 or gladevol@frontiernet.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.