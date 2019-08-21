Start Labor Day weekend in safety with Fairfield Glade Police Department’s Safety Day on The Square (at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.) on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Programs offered on Safety Day will include: CarFit, contact Tracie at 931-484-3785 for an appointment; document shredding (two file-box limit) by AARP; Drug Take Back with Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department; Vital Checks by Cumberland Medical Center; DNA kits and car seat checks by Fairfield Glade Police Department. Other activities will include information booths for AirMed, Fairfield Glade Resident Services, Touch a Truck with FGPD and FGFD and purchase lunch in support of House of Hope.
