A credit to his community and his creed, Fairfield Glade Community Club Safety Manager “Safety Dan” Linskens is retiring effective May 31, after serving Fairfield Glade for 10 years.
He celebrated his 68th birthday on May 18 and said, “It’s time to retire.”
Along with visions of leisurely travel, camping with his wife and visiting the kids and grandkids, he said he plans to play “a lot of golf.”
“I’m glad that I’m retiring,” he said, looking forward to camping for the summer near the grandkids. “My wife is going to get her grandkid fix.”
He described his work for FGCC as very enjoyable, and he hopes the community has adopted his safety message.
“Safety first. That’s the big thing. I hope everybody remembers to do safety first, at work, at home or at play. That’s the key. You’ve got to be safe in all those areas: work, home or play,” he said. “You hate to see somebody get hurt. Because when you get hurt, it can affect you for the rest of your life.”
Originally from Greenbay, WI, he’s a die-hard “Cheesehead.”
“Everybody from Greenbay is a Packer fan,” he laughed.
Safety Dan and his wife, Sherry, moved to Fairfield Glade 15 years ago, after she read an article in a retirement magazine about Fairfield Glade and Crossville at a doctor’s office. They sent for the video and came to visit on an Easter golf trip.
“We fell in love with the place. We actually bought a lot on that visit,” he said. By August 2007, they had officially moved and rented for three months until their home was built on the lot near Stonehenge Golf Course.
They will celebrate their 40th anniversary in October. Together they had two daughters who blessed them with four grandchildren. The granddaughters call him Poppy, and the grandsons call him Papa Bear.
He worked for Dean Foods for 32 years, and held the positions of plant manager then corporate safety manager. Sherry worked there, too, for a time, and that is how they met.
When asked why he became corporate safety manager, he said at that time they struggled with the safety program.
He said safety was very important, and the big thing is to use common sense.
“And they wanted somebody who was personable that could explain to people why you have to be safe,” he said, “and that’s the attitude I took. I would explain it and teach them and train them and everything like that … they wanted somebody who could get along with people.”
If they wanted personable, they hit the nail on the head with Safety Dan. He’s got that in spades. He’s not only personable, his personality is effervescent and contagious. He is everyone’s friend, is gentle and entertaining in his instruction and is completely approachable and candid. He is always smiling and, what’s more, is that he truly cares about people.
To the community, he said, “A big thank you for everybody being nice. The employees and the management are great. The residents are great, too. I enjoyed meeting the guests. The thing that’s neat is everybody here is on vacation kind of, you know? When they’re living here and they’re retired and stuff like that, most everybody’s happy. So, that’s good, and it’s nice to work around.”
Safety is a mindfulness, and Safety Dan was the perfectly candid and pleasant personality to be the vehicle to get the message out. FGCC credits him with much improving the community’s safety culture over the last 10 years, which resulted in decreasing recordable injuries and lost time injuries by offering the support of training opportunities and guidance to every department. Instead of 16 employees trained, there are now over 250 trained.
He was responsible for training FGCC employees whose department heads required that certification, from Fairfield Glade Police Department and water/sewer department to the marinas and golf courses. Then FGCC General Manager Bob Weber suggested opening it to residents as well. So Safety Dan created a modified First Aid/CPR/AED certification class for the “community rescuer.”
He said, “It’s a good class. I’ll train anybody who wants to be trained. That’s what I enjoy the most.”
Safety Dan has trained the Young Marines, Girl Scouts, Brownies, church groups and their safety committees, and individual residents who were interested. There are now over 1,000 residents trained.
He said, “That was my object was to be thought of as a resource.
“I’ve enjoyed it very much, but it’s time to retire, time to be with the grandkids, and my wife. She’s a saint.”
