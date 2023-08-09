The recent raw sewage odors experienced in the vicinity of the Dartmoor Marina have been remedied.
The odors were a result of a ruptured cross-country sewer force main on the west side of the Marina, which was discovered and repaired on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
No raw sewage entered Lake Dartmoor.
The flow of sewage traveled North to Stonehenge Drive and into Catoosa Wildlife Management.
Investigative efforts to determine the effects of the sewage release have been conducted, and it has been determined that the sewage release did not migrate far enough to reach Otter Creek or the Obed River.
The sewage release has been properly reported to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
