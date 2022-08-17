Run for Cover band presents Groovin’ at the Grove at 6 p.m. Aug. 27 at The Grove at Fairfield Glade amphitheater main stage.
Guest performers Carol Marco and Lucee Noe will be featured.
Marco plans to perform Fleetwood Mac hit songs, and Noe will be singing the tunes of Linda Ronstadt.
The live music event is hosted by Glade Realty and Tom and Kyle Anderson.
This will be something new for Fairfield Glade, and Run for Cover plans to do more if it is successful.
The idea behind the event was to invite talented people from Fairfield Glade and give them a chance to perform with a live band at The Grove.
Run for Cover is a five-piece band from Fairfield Glade performing hit rock songs from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
Band members Roger Shea, Karl Seidel, Gary Kugler, Mike Sayre and Tom Thompson have performed at venues such as The Grove, Art Circle Public Library and The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Get ready to join in the fun at The Grove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.