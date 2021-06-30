The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Jan C. Ruby, Kathy Ruby and Lewis A. Groce into the club at the May 18 meeting at Legends.
Jan graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in business management. Prior to retirement, Jan was an outreach coordinator in sales and management. His hobbies include woodcarving and golf.
Kathy has a bachelor’s degree with work experience in nursing as a state administrator in Illinois. Her hobbies include quilting, puzzles and reading.
The Rubys moved to the Glade nine months ago from Springfield, IL. They have been married 28 years and have two sons and one daughter. As a special interest, they worked together as professional clowns for over 15 years.
Their reasons for joining the Fairfield Glade Lions Club is to take an active part in serving the community. Lion Bill Bock is the Lions Club sponsor for the Rubys.
Groce graduated with bachelor’s degrees in philosophy/religion and sociology from Newberry College in Newberry, SC.
He completed the Master of Divinity at Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary at Columbia, SC. He was ordained in 1988 and has served parishes in South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.
He is the pastor at Christ Lutheran Church. He and his wife of 36 years moved to the Glade two months ago from Henderson, TN. They have two sons and one grandson. His hobbies include golf, reading and walking.
Lewis’ other affiliations include SE SYNOD committees, LTSS Advisory Board, and C5 Christian Counseling Board.
He joined the Fairfield Lions Club to take an active part in serving the community. Lion Bill Bock is the Lions Club Sponsor for Pastor Groce.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is the largest Lions Club in Tennessee.
They are recognized as one of the most active clubs for serving their community.
They have tested all elementary school children for possible eye and hearing problems each fall for over 30 years, with the exception of this past fall, support a “Student of the Month” program in all three high schools each year, hold several fund raisers to support local charities and the Tennessee School for the Blind and Hearing and many other activities.
Dinner meetings are from 6-8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Legends.
Call Lion Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information.
Membership is open to both men and women, and a special rate is available for married couples. Bock can also arrange for visitors to attend at no cost for the first meeting.
Lions Club motto is simple, but it says it all: “We Serve.”
Lions is a service club, and the best reason for becoming a Lion is the chance to do as a group what we cannot hope to achieve on our own, to serve our fellow man, and to make the world a better place.
