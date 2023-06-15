Fourty-two members of the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Roundtable traveled to West Tennessee for a field trip to Shiloh National Military Park on March 30 and 31.
The National Park is next to Pickwick Landing State Park.
The special guide was Ulysses S. Grant (Curtis Fields of Collierville, TN) who highlighted the pivotal battle that took place in West Tennessee along the Tennessee River.
Lodging was provided in Corinth, MS, and members learned the importance of Corinth’s history at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center.
Thursday evening, the members enjoyed dinner at Hagey’s Catfish Hotel and Restaurant in Shiloh along with a presentation from General Grant.
Friday was highlighted by a tour of Shiloh National Military Park with Ulysses S. Grant who related the events of the Battle of Shiloh, also known as the Battle of Pittsburg Landing, which was fought April 6 and 7, 1862.
The carnage of this battle was unprecedented, with the human toll being the greatest of any war on the American continent up to that date. More than 110,000 soldiers were engaged in the two-day battle which left over 23,000 Americans (North and South) as casualties.
Round Table member Robin George brought a special meaning to the tour when we visited the Confederate burial trench where his great-great grandfather, John George, was buried.
With General Grant as guide, other major battle sites were toured including the Hornet’s Nest, Bloody Pond, Shiloh Church and the site of General Albert Sidney Johnston’s mortal wounding.
Saturday morning, 35 members enjoyed a special morning breakfast in Savannah, TN, at the Cherry Mansion, which served as General Grant’s headquarters during Battle of Shiloh.
Savannah is in Hardin County — Catfish to Cannonballs — a historical community right on the Tennessee River. At breakfast, those in attendance were entertained with storytelling by General U.S. Grant (Curt Fields) and Confederate General Pierre Gustave Toritant (PGT) Beauregard (Larry Allen McCluney) along with biscuits and eggs on the lawn of the Cherry Mansion.
CMCWRT is an organization of Civil War enthusiasts. There are currently 214 members and anyone that’s interested is invited to the monthly meetings to join this historical group. Presentations from authors, college professors and historians are normally presented on the second Wednesday of the month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
The purpose of the roundtable is to educate, discuss and bring focus to events and historical facts regarding the American Civil War.
A special reenactment of Ulysses S. Grant (Curt Fields) and Mark Twain (Warren Brown) will be held at The Palace Theater in downtown Crossville on Wednesday, July 12. Watch for details and ticket information.
You can find the Cumberland Mountain Civil War Round Table on FaceBook.
For additional information, please call Ken Patton at 901-292-9312 or Dennis Flynn at 913-948-3499.
