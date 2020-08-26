Growing up, I was not one of those kids with the big Crayola box of 64 crayons with the built in sharpener. No, we had a plastic bucket that originally held a large amount of peanut butter. It held 3 siblings’ worth of crayons. There were a variety of brands on the paper that encased each one, though some had no wrappers at all. Others were broken by little hands that sometimes gripped too tightly. There were many that had been sharpened and re-sharpened to the point where they were not much more than a nub.
Many days when I was in elementary school, I wanted to color everything with my favorite crayon. It was, not surprisingly, the magenta one. Magenta was pretty- a purplish pink- and to me, it was appropriate for butterflies and caterpillars and birds and puppies. It did not seem to matter that sometimes I called it “ma-gen-ta” but other times “mag-net-a.” It was a happy color and it made me happy to use it.
Several years ago I began to describe the overall tone of my day or of my mood in terms of the color of my crayon. A good day was described as “a magenta crayon kind of day” when you colored inside the lines with your favorite color and the end result was a veritable masterpiece. Some days were not particularly bad days, but they weren’t favorite-color days. They were bluegreen or periwinkle or purple.
And then there are days that I refer to as “black crayon days.” Days when you take the black crayon and just scribble over everything you see. Angry, aggressive, dark, scribbly marks. Wild enough that you may even break the crayon. Maybe even take the broken crayon and turn it on it’s side so you can cover more territory by using the whole edge of the crayon instead of the point of it.
I would get together with my friends at a random hole-in-the-wall and tell them I was having a black crayon day. They understood.
Lately I have been having a lot of black crayon days. Days when I feel like all my thoughts in the little bubble over my head are best characterized by a big black scribble.
I know my black crayon days are not going to always be this way. The color of my crayon is going to change. Just like every day can’t be a magenta day, neither can every day be a black crayon day.
Today I ask - what color is your crayon? My wish for each of you is for a favorite-color kind of day.
Thanks to everyone who loves me, regardless of my crayon color status.
• • •
Nicole Robbins, AuD. was raised in Roane County. She practiced audiology for 19 years in the Memphis area before moving to Cumberland County to be closer to family. She enjoys writing about things she’s studies and things she’s curious about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.