The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade hosted Martin Vargas with St. Mary’s Legacy Clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Vargas discussed how, for the past 10 years, the SMLC had provided free health care to the uninsured in East Tennessee.
Using their highly-equipped motorhome, they can visit rural communities monthly and sometimes bimonthly.
Services include primary care, telehealth, advanced care and in-house specialties. Medical and non-medical volunteers staff the clinic.
For those interested in learning more about the services provided or about the possibility of volunteering with this organization, visit their website at https://smlcares.com.
