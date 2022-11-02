As Crossville Rotarians service to youth program has provided for many years, the Crossville, Crossville Breakfast and Fairfield Glade Rotary clubs sponsored six Cumberland County High School seniors and juniors to participate in the annual September Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Conference at Camp Nakanawa in Crossville.
The RYLA program is designed to demonstrate Rotary’s respect, commitment and concern for youth, and to provide an effective training experience for selected high school and community leaders.
“Having chaperoned this RYLA event with our high school students for many years, it’s always exciting to see their enthusiasm and active participation during the day,” said Holly Hanson, RYLA district chair.
Throughout the day, the students practiced effective decision-making and team-building activities aimed at enhancing confidence, personal growth, citizenship and character.
Rotary Youth Leadership Awards is a worldwide program of the 1.2 million-member Rotary International organization, which sponsors RYLA events annually to an estimated 50,000 youth in many countries throughout the globe.
RYLA emphasizes leadership, citizenship and personal growth in a oneway, hands-on leadership skills development program available to distinguished high school youth with demonstrated leadership qualities.
RYLA leadership enhancement activities include noted inspirational speakers and leadership skills development exercises lead by Adventureworks, a Nashville-based nationally recognized leader in experience-based training and development since 1987.
These enlightening and fun Adventureworks challenges include the climbing wall, giant tree swing, aerial zip line and a variety of team-building and problem-solving games throughout the day.
Following the leadership activities, Mark Baldwin shared inspirational thoughts and experiences with the students about the need to fail our way to success.
Upon completing such a challenging course, these students have now joined a distinguished worldwide group of young yet influential leaders.
