The Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade will hold its annual open house on the shores of beautiful Lake St. George Saturday, June 24, from 2-4 p.m.
This event will be held at the St. George Marina.
Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, adult beverages and exciting door prizes donated by the Cumberland County Playhouse.
All who are interested in learning more about what Rotary is all about are invited to attend this free event. Please RSVP by leaving a message at 931-456-9329 no later than Wednesday, June 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.