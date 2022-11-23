On Tuesday, Nov. 1, Fairfield Glade Rotary Club hosted speaker John Coles, who shared “10 Things to Do for a Healthy 2023.”
He explained how much people rely on medication prescribed and over-the-counter for health.
Coles then gave examples of how to use nutrition to one’s benefit, using the many food and drinks that can help maintain and improve good health.
“Age is not relative,” he said. “Most people eat the wrong foods. The most important factor is the need to increase our immune systems.”
Vitamins D and C can help achieve that, with 5,000 units to jump start the immune system. It’s also great for bone density and healthy gums.
Probiotic foods are essential to grow good bacteria in the gut, Coles said. Examples of these include sauerkraut, kefir, kimchi, kombucha, pickles, miso, raw cheese, yogurt, apple cider vinegar, sourdough bread and cottage cheese.
Coles explained how to make homemade apple cider vinegar and provided an extensive list of healthy foods.
Email Coles at johnc@c21fountain.com for more information.
