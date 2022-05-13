Once again Crossville has taken steps to improve and increase the resources needed to respond and support children and adults dealing with trauma.
Trauma is a person’s emotional response to a distressing experience, which is something law enforcement deals with daily.
On March 24, school resource officers from the Crossville Police Department and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office participated in a two-day Train-the-Trainer program funded by a grant from the Crossville/Crossville Breakfast and Fairfield Glade Rotary Clubs.
Chief Jessie Brooks of the Crossville Police Department and the Rotary Clubs hosted Becky Haas, a renowned international trainer on Trauma-Informed Communities.
The training focused on how understanding trauma-induced behaviors can assist in criminal investigations.
The discussion revolved around strategies and interventions to help police officers reduce the trauma for children when they are at the scene of a disturbance and how behaviors they see in both children and adults might be a response to past trauma or adverse childhood experiences.
Adverse childhood experiences are stressful or traumatic experiences such as abuse, neglect and family dysfunction which can lead to long-term challenges in health and behavior.
For many victims and witnesses, a police officer is the first person they encounter after an incident takes place.
This training provides the knowledge and intervention skills an officer needs to help de-escalate the situation and reduce further effects of trauma.
This training is part of an ongoing effort by the Cumberland County Trauma-Informed Community Alliance which was established with grants from the Rotary Clubs.
The Alliance seeks to raise community awareness about adverse childhood experiences and to develop strategies to build a trauma-informed community within Cumberland County.
Trauma-informed practices involve recognizing, understanding, and properly responding to the effects of trauma when engaging individuals with histories of trauma.
The goal of implementing trauma-informed practices is to reduce the effects of an emotionally distressing event and enhance community and individual resiliency.
Rotarians are proud that the community continues to work together to improve the quality of life for the residents of Cumberland County.
Thank you to all the people who have contributed to this advancement in the science of adverse childhood experiences and the principles of trauma-informed care.
