As part of its continuing support of the Standing Tall Life Skills program, Fairfield Glade Rotary Club obtained a matching grant from Rotary District 6780 to provide shelters for horses used in the Standing Tall Life Skills Program.
The new sheds were dedicated Oct. 16, with many of the people involved in the program there to see them.
These shelters will protect horses during bad weather and provide a sheltered area for children to interact with the horses safely.
Standing Tall Life Skills offers a free, unique experience to children in Cumberland and surrounding counties.
The program assists children who are dealing with adverse childhood experiences in learning new coping skills through interaction with volunteer mentors and time spent with horses.
The Standing Tall Life Skills Program uses horses to help children struggling with trauma-induced problems to develop confidence and social skills through yoga, breathing exercises and training classes.
The intuitive nature of the horses teaches children how to better interact with others. Parents have reported amazing results in self-esteem, self-governing, and improved relationships within the family.
Working with the Trauma Informed Care Alliance, Standing Tall assists in creating public awareness and provides strategies to prevent, identify and mitigate the effects of trauma for children and families, leading to a stronger more resilient community,
The program provides children with positive experiences and tools that help them realize they are worthy of love and respect.
The difference can be made by being a safe adult who encourages, nurtures and mentors a child.
By increasing the child’s self-worth, it may prevent one child from taking that first drink or drug, or prevent one suicide or unplanned pregnancy, thereby making a significant long-term difference in the community.
The Standing Tall Program is run by volunteers and supported by donations from the community, corporate sponsors and donors.
Visit www.standingtallcrossville.com to join the group of volunteers working with children and horses or to provide financial support to Standing Tall.
