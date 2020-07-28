Crossville’s three Rotary Clubs (Crossville Noon, Crossville Breakfast, and Fairfield Glade) recently were awarded grant funding earmarked to helping Cumberland County families negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three Clubs awarded $5,000 to Cumberland Good Samaritans to enhance the distribution of food and utility assistance to area families.
The Rotary-Family Youth Initiative (Rotary-FYI), a Rotary 6800 initiative, graciously provided grant funding to the Crossville Rotary Clubs towards COVID-19 relief efforts. Rotary-FYI operates in West Tennessee and Northern Mississippi.
Its mission is to “Develop Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Trauma Responsive Communities.”
Some of the greatest challenges faced by every city in our nation have their roots in a common problem: childhood trauma.
The vision of Rotary-FYI is in developing communities where all children and families can thrive. Recognizing the connection between trauma and poor physical health and social outcomes, the Board of Directors for Rotary-FYI decided to commit funding already in place to grow ACEs responsive communities in fighting the current COVID pandemic crises impacting families.
Over thirty families in Cumberland County were recipients of the generosity exhibited by Rotary-FYI.
The three Rotary Clubs of Crossville thank Roy Ray, Executive Director, and the Board of Rotary-FYI for their generosity in assisting our community during this difficult time.
