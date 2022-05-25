The Fairfield Glade Rotary Club, through their Foundation, presented $13,500 disbursed among scholarships to 15 Cumberland County students.
Scholarship Committee Chair John McMahan introduced and shared the accomplishments of each student, along with their aspirations and goals moving forward.
McMahan said it was his “privilege to be able to review the applications for these students.”
He added that he continues “to be inspired and amazed by the hard work and dedication to their education and community service.”
The Crossville Rotary Club, Crossville Breakfast Rotary Club and Fairfield Glade Rotary Club awarded $29,000 in scholarships to Cumberland County students.
