The Fairfield Glade Community Club Governmental Relations Committee is sponsoring a community Town Hall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 29, from 2-3:30 p.m. in the Fairfield Glade Community and Conference Center.
The Town Hall will feature Congressman John Rose from the Sixth Congressional District of Tennessee. Rose's district includes all of Cumberland County, as well as all or parts of 18 other counties in Eastern Tennessee.
This will be a unique opportunity for Fairfield Glade residents to personally meet with Congressman Rose as he shares his perspective on national topics of interest and his legislative priorities.
Rose grew up in Cookeville, TN, in Putnam County and is a lifelong resident of Tennessee's Sixth Congressional District. As a child, he worked with his father on their family farm in the Temperance Hall Community in DeKalb County, continuing the family farm's 200-year legacy. He graduated from Tennessee Technological University with a bachelor's degree in agribusiness economics. He went on to complete his Master of Science in agricultural economics at Purdue University and his Juris Doctorate at Vanderbilt University.
In 2002, at the age of 37, Rose was appointed Commissioner of Agriculture for the State of Tennessee and has chaired the Tennessee State Fair Association since 2010.
He and his wife, Chelsea, have always been active in their community and enthusiastic supporters of Future Farmers of America, the Tennessee State Fair and Tennessee Technological University. Having long been involved in trying to make his community and state a better place in which to live, raise families and prosper, Rose has often been disturbed by the disparity between politicians' promises and the actual outcomes for our state and country. This concern led him to successfully run for Congress in 2018, winning the general election by 70% of the vote. His deep desire to fight for the next generation of farmers, entrepreneurs and all young Americans is his constant inspiration, and he believes if Tennessee values are applied in Washington, D.C., we can truly build a better future for our nation.
